Everything To Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

When it premiered on Prime Video a few months ago, The Summer I Turned Pretty immediately became a fan favorite, and there are plenty of explanations for this. But what about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?
For one thing, it’s a beautifully written Jenny Han script that takes us back to our favorite parts of our youth: summer love and the height of our teenage years.
Fans of the original trilogy and newbies alike will have a “pinch me” moment when they see their favorite characters brought to life on screen, and the coming-of-age plot will make you nostalgic and wistful.
Like us, you’re completely engrossed in the show. Those of you who are eagerly awaiting season 2 of The Summer I Turn Pretty may be wondering about its release date. Find out everything we know about it right here.
Is There Going To Be A “The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?”
Yes! The Summer I Turned Pretty has not only been renewed for a second season, but production on it has already concluded.
The original books are a trilogy, so here’s hoping we get another season of the Cousins Beach gang soon. There is currently no information on a premiere date, although filming is reportedly complete for both seasons, so there shouldn’t be too much time between them.
Will There Be Any Changes to Look Out for in “The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?”
Thankfully, Jenny herself has now provided us with the solution. The author recently told E! News at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards, “There’s always going to be adjustments here and there, so I guess you’ll just have to wait and see.” I’m the one making the modifications, so if you’re mad at anyone, it should be me.
Elsie Fisher, who plays Skye in the eighth grade, is one of the new characters involved in one of the switches. Kyra Sedgwick, formerly of The Closer, will play the supporting role, although we don’t know as much about her. No matter what, rest assured that we will keep you apprised of any and all information regarding these two additions as we have it.
Where Did The Idea For The Summer I Turned Pretty Come From?
The Amazon TV program culls considerable (read: pretty much all) inspiration from a trilogy written by Jenny Han, who *also* just so happened to create this not-so-low-key series you may have heard of called To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.
The book-turned-show But The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly, a 16-year-old high school sophomore, during her formative summer in the made-up Massachusetts town of Cousins Beach.
Belly, her brother Steven, their mother’s best friend Susannah, and Susannah’s two boys Jeremiah and Conrad, have been going there on vacation every year for as long as Belly can remember. Also, she has had a crush on Conrad for the majority of those summers.
But now things are different, and he is showing signs of returning your sentiments. What’s the catch? This is something that Jeremiah believes as well. The traditional love triangle arrives!
The series is a good fit for readers of the books because the main characters are largely portrayed as they were written. Still, Jenny claims to have made a few changes in an effort to modernize the show.
Where Can I Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?
The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is only available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and there are two ways to access it: through Amazon Prime or through Amazon Prime Videos. Confused? Yes, you are!
In exchange for a monthly fee, members of Amazon Prime are entitled to free, two-day shipping on all of their orders. You might be wondering what relevance this has to TSITP.
You can watch the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 below:
To watch this and other Prime Video shows, you need Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. The second choice is to pay $8.99 a month for a subscription to Prime Video alone. But take that for what it’s worth because both programs offer free trials of 30 days…