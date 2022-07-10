Everything We Know About The Terminal List Season 2

More espionage action arrived on Amazon Prime Video on July 1 with the introduction of The Terminal List. Starring Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), the thriller adapts the Jack Carr novel of the same name and follows James Reese, the solitary survivor of a Navy SEAL operation who returns home after he loses his entire battalion in an ambush. James finally uncovers a sinister network of forces and so-called allies working against him and threatening his loved ones. The Terminal List surely has enough retribution and violence to sustain itself for a sole season, but could a second edition be on the horizon?

The Terminal List Season 2 Plot

Five books in the James Reece series serve as the inspiration for The Terminal List. Carr has authored four more books since releasing True Believer in 2018: Savage Son in 2020, The Devil’s Hand in 2021, and the Blood in 2022. (2022). If the series were to be greenlit for another season, True Believer would likely be the next adaption.

The sequel novel follows Reece following the events of The Terminal List. Now that he’s one of America’s most sought domestic terrorists, Reece surfaces in Mozambique where he’s taken sanctuary with the family of one of his fallen friends. A coordinated series of terrorist assaults in Europe’s shadowy underbelly is orchestrated by a former Iraqi commando. Governmental officials assign Reece the duty of discovering and turning in the Iraqi operative in exchange for immunity, pushing Reece on a warpath around the globe.

Is there going to be a second season of The Terminal List?

Prime Video has not confirmed a second season for The Terminal List, but it sure sounds like everyone involved is angling for another season. In advance of the debut, Screen Rant met with novelist Jack Carr, series writer Dave DiGilio, and pilot director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer). “Fingers crossed,” said DiGilio, about another season. Fuqua chimed in, saying, “That’s the goal.” It’s safe to say that we went into it with that goal in mind. So, if we get blessed and [are] successful, Amazon will do it again.”

Carr joked, “I don’t know what their problem is.” The fact that Amazon hasn’t made a final decision on Season 2 doesn’t mean that preparations for the second season haven’t started yet. DiGilio noted the writing team had a “roadmap” for “each season” ahead of them. The key word here is “each,” which implies that the show has the potential to go on past Season 2. It makes sense considering the show adapts the first book of a five-book series. The Terminal List has the potential to run for at least five seasons if it is a commercial success.

Typically, it takes around a year or more for a newly-renewed show to create, shoots, edit, and release a full season. The Terminal List season 2 contains a multitude of foreign locales and very intricate action sequences, which might potentially mean a longer shoot than something that’s done primarily on sets or green screens. A little more than a year has passed since The Terminal List season 1 began filming in March 2021 and was released in July 2022. A similar delay is expected for season 2, which is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2023 or the early part of 2024, depending on when they begin production.

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast

The show is running quite smoothly right now. Season 2 characters, on the other hand, are almost certain to return in the final season. Several new main and supporting characters may join the cast, in addition to those that have already returned.

Several well-known and accomplished actors appear in this production, including:

Chris Pratt portrays James Reece.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek.

Jeanne Tripplehorn in the role of Lorraine.

Ben Edwards is played by Taylor Kitsch.

Donny Mitchell is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Riley Keough plays Lauren Reece.

Jai Courtney features Steven Horn.

Lucy Reece is played by Arlo Mertz.

The Terminal List Season 2 Trailer

We haven’t yet seen a trailer for The Terminal List 2. However, do review our website frequently as we will continue to update you on any new information regarding the following Season, The Terminal List.

However, if it is made available, it will be made available through Amazon’s Prime service as well. While you wait for the season 2 trailer to arrive, you may watch the season 1 trailer. We’ve added the first season’s trailer, The Terminal List, below.

