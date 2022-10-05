Ex-cop Golubski To Speak At Inmates’ Innocence Hearing

On Tuesday, exoneree Lamonte McIntyre stood outside the Kansas City, Kansas, courtroom and said he had encountered as many as ten inmates who had also claimed they had been wrongfully convicted in Wyandotte County, where his case had been heard.

Ex-KCK police investigator Roger Golubski was charged this month on federal counts of sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman and a minor between 1998 and 2002, according to McIntyre.

When McIntyre’s mother rebuffed the cop’s sexual approaches, McIntyre claimed in a lawsuit that Golubski framed him in a 1994 double murder. “He didn’t protect and serve anything,” McIntyre said. He dismantled, he dismantled, he destroyed.

McIntyre joined family members of Brian Betts and Celester McKinney outside the courtroom. Betts and McKinney have been in jail for more than 23 years after being convicted of murder in a 1997 shooting. A two-day hearing, which begins on Wednesday, may result in their release or secure fresh trials, and their supporters have been holding rallies in anticipation.

Golubski, who is being held at home until his own trial, will most likely testify. He may be questioned about his involvement in the Betts and McKinney probe.

McIntyre spent 23 years in jail and met ten inmates, including Betts, who all claimed innocence. During their time in the Lansing Correctional Facility, the inmates enjoyed basketball and frequented the visiting room to discuss their cases.

McIntyre, whose case against Wyandotte County was just resolved for $12.5 million, said, “That’s one of the things we have in common.” He never stopped complaining about the wrong done to him.

McIntyre is of the opinion that any convictions that Golubski was involved in should be looked at again. Not only does he think a comprehensive review of Golubski’s cases is necessary, but so do the lawyers who have reviewed more than 30 convictions in Wyandotte County.

Mark Dupree, the district attorney, has promised to investigate any cases that have Golubski’s name on them.

What’s the deal with Golubski?

In the shooting death of 17-year-old Gregory Miller in northeast KCK, Betts and McKinney were found guilty of first-degree murder. Dwayne McKinney, McKinney’s brother, was also on trial for the same crimes but was found not guilty.

The defense attorney for Celester McKinney, Sarah Swain, claims that the police investigation has many similarities with the one that led to McIntyre’s erroneous conviction.

Carter Betts, the prosecution’s star witness and the uncle of Betts and McKinney, recanted his evidence incriminating his nephews, claiming he was intimidated by cops and a prosecutor. As he subsequently testified, he cried throughout the trial of Brian Betts because he believed he was “betraying” his nephew by giving “false claims.”

Prosecution attorneys claim to have discovered that Golubski was the victim’s uncle through marriage and the brother-in-law of a second prosecution witness. Given that Golubski’s suspected ties to the victim and witness were not mentioned at trial, the Court of Appeals granted McKinney a hearing in 2020 to determine whether or not he was engaged in the case. This hearing is scheduled to begin this Wednesday.

According to court documents, the district attorney’s office said it had no evidence suggesting Golubski had any part in the inquiry. Another officer was the only one to bring up Golubski at trial, and that was in response to a question about who took over as chief investigator.

Court documents quote Officer Michael Shomin as saying, “Det. (W.K.) Smith and I trust Det. Golubski I think.” There was a lot happening just after this occurrence, so I can’t say for sure.

According to court documents filed by Assistant District Attorney Kayla Roehler, the prosecution agrees that at the time of Miller’s murder, Golubski was the “spouse or estranged ex-husband of the victim’s aunt.” What role, if any, Golubski had in obtaining Carter Betts’ recanted trial testimony, she said, is a subject for the court to decide.

A member of the KCKPD from 1975 till 2010, Golubski has been accused for years of intimidating Black women. Although he is only accused of sexually assaulting a woman and a minor in the most recent indictment, authorities claim he has pursued and assaulted more victims. He is now 69 and has entered a not guilty plea.

The convictions of Betts and McKinney, among others in Wyandotte County, were called into doubt in a story published last month by The Star.

The cases examined by The Star provided evidence of claims made in recent years about the conduct of former KCK investigators like Golubski. From 1997 to 2009, a number of incidents have surfaced in which incarcerated suspects have accused police of using improper interrogation techniques or fabricating evidence in order to persuade them to change their stories.

Betts called from El Dorado jail earlier this year, alleging that Golubski and other detectives were responsible for “many false convictions in Wyandotte County.” They were “two of many,” he said, referring to his cousin and myself.