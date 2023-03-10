Ex-police Chief Convicted In Four Arson Attacks On His Foes

A former Maryland police chief was found guilty on Thursday of deliberately igniting buildings owned by his rivals. This conviction came after several law enforcement agencies conducted a thorough investigation linking a dozen arsons that occurred over the course of nearly ten years and cut across several counties.
In March 2021, David Crawford, 71, was taken into custody and accused with more than 50 offences. After being found guilty on Thursday, he will likely receive a life sentence.
From 2006 until his resignation in 2010, Crawford was the police chief of Laurel, a community situated about halfway between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Prior to it, he spent his whole career working for several regional law enforcement organisations, holding numerous high-ranking posts.
A former Laurel city official, three former law enforcement officers, a resident of Crawford’s neighbourhood, two of his relatives, and two chiropractors who had treated him were among the victims of the arson, according to the prosecution.
David Crawford Has Been Found Guilty Of 12 Counts Of Charges
A Howard County jury found Crawford guilty on eight charges of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson, and one act of first-degree malicious burning. Crawford was sentenced to life in prison. Charges against him are still pending in other jurisdictions.
According to officials, detectives connected several of the 2020 fires after learning Crawford had previously argued with the victims. Officers searched his residence in January 2021 and discovered a list of targets.
A voicemail left Thursday asking for a response was not immediately returned by a lawyer for Crawford.
The four fires in Howard County that took place in 2017 and 2018—two of which targeted occupied homes—are the subject of Crawford’s conviction. The fires, which all started in the wee hours of the morning, left no one hurt. According to law authorities, surveillance footage from some of the incidents showed Crawford lighting the fires with gasoline.
The second time Crawford allegedly targeted one of the homes was soon after the first fire’s aftermath improvements were finished, according to the prosecution.
Rich Gibson, the state’s attorney for Howard County, stated that his office is pushing for Crawford to receive the maximum penalty, which is eight life sentences plus 95 years in prison. Gibson said Crawford “should have had a greater degree of respect for the rule of law” and referenced Crawford’s lengthy experience in law enforcement.
No matter what, today’s verdict serves as a reminder that nobody is above the law, according to Gibson in a statement.
