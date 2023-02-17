Experienced Black Hawk Pilots Died In Alabama Crash

According to statements made by officials from the military on Thursday, the two Tennessee National Guard pilots who were murdered when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed beside a highway in Alabama were both accomplished aviators who had each served in the military for more than a dozen years.
The pilots were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to the National Guard.
The soldiers were part of A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based out of Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the officials, Wadham had been in the military for a total of 15 years, while Randolph had served for a total of 13 years.
Wednesday, a training exercise with a helicopter resulted in the aircraft crashing into a highway in a town located just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. The chopper caught fire as it crashed to the ground. According to a statement released by the Tennessee National Guard, the helicopter was in the process of arriving the Huntsville Executive Airport “when the aircraft rapidly plummeted and impacted the ground.”
In a statement, Tennessee’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, said, “Words cannot describe my grief for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen.” Not only is it felt across the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but it is also felt throughout our whole military community.
In light of this terrible tragedy, we encourage the people of Tennessee to continue to join us in praying for the families of those who served in the military.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a UH-60 helicopter, more often referred to as a Black Hawk, was involved in an accident along Alabama Highway 53 in the unincorporated village of Harvest. It was reported by the sheriff’s office in Madison County that the helicopter accident did not result in any injuries to anyone who was on the ground.
The relevant authorities have not yet made any statements regarding the likely causes of the collision. The investigation into the accident will be led by a safety investigation team from the United States Army Combat Readiness Center, which has its headquarters at Fort Rucker in Alabama, according to an email sent out by Jimmie E. Cummings, Jr., a spokesman for the United States Army Combat Readiness Center. According to Cummings, the centre generally takes on the task of becoming the principal investigating agency whenever the findings of an accident may have an effect on the whole Army.
