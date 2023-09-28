Exxon Barred From Trucking Oil From California Offshore Platform

In a significant development with environmental implications, Exxon Mobil’s plans to revive its oil platforms off the California coast have hit a roadblock. The company had sought to transport crude from these platforms using trucks due to a pipeline rupture that occurred in 2015, causing a major oil spill.
However, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee in Los Angeles recently denied Exxon Mobil’s request to overturn a decision by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to reject their trucking plan in 2022. Here’s a closer look at the situation:
1. Background: Exxon Mobil’s Santa Ynez Unit (SYU)
Exxon Mobil’s Santa Ynez Unit, consisting of three offshore platforms, has remained idle since 2015 when a devastating pipeline rupture led to one of California’s worst coastal oil spills in a quarter-century. With the pipeline out of commission, Exxon Mobil has been exploring alternative methods to transport crude from these platforms.
2. The Trucking Plan: Exxon Mobil’s Proposal
In an attempt to restart operations, Exxon Mobil proposed a temporary solution: transporting crude via tanker trucks. The company envisioned sending nearly 25,000 tanker trucks annually along coastal highways, a plan that could span up to seven years or until the pipeline is repaired or replaced.
3. The County’s Rejection and Legal Battle
Exxon Mobil faced opposition from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which rejected the trucking plan in 2022.
The oil company contended that the board was using its project as a referendum on offshore production and cited the ongoing climate crisis as a reason for the decision. Exxon Mobil’s legal challenge sought to overturn this rejection.
4. Judge’s Ruling: Denial of Trucking Plan
Judge Dolly M. Gee’s recent ruling upheld the county board’s decision, effectively denying Exxon Mobil the right to truck crude from the offshore platforms. The judge noted that while Exxon Mobil has the right to operate these platforms, it does not have the right to transport the crude via trucks.
5. Safety Concerns and Environmental Impact
One of the key factors influencing the judge’s decision was safety. The transportation of crude via trucks along certain routes raised substantial safety concerns.
In particular, the judge cited issues along Route 166 that the plan would create. This aspect highlights the importance of assessing the potential risks associated with transporting hazardous materials on public roads.
6. Community and Environmental Perspectives
The decision was celebrated by environmental advocates who argue that the risks of oil spills are too great to ignore, especially in the face of the climate crisis. Community concerns, environmental impacts, and the desire to reduce reliance on fossil fuels were factors that played into the board’s initial rejection of the trucking plan.
Conclusion: Implications for Offshore Oil Production
Exxon Mobil’s legal battle and subsequent denial shed light on the challenges faced by the oil industry, particularly in regions where environmental concerns hold significant weight. The decision underscores the importance of safety and community well-being in shaping the future of offshore oil production.
While Exxon Mobil’s plans to revive its offshore platforms remain on hold, the broader implications of this case ripple through the industry, highlighting the complex interplay between energy production, environmental preservation, and community interests. It’s a reminder that the path forward for the oil industry involves careful consideration of these factors.