Facebook Fined Record $1.3 Billion, Given 5 Months to Stop EU-US Data Flows

Meta was fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by the European Union’s top privacy watchdog for how it handled user information. Meta also had five months to stop sending user information to the United States.
A statement from Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) on Monday said that the fine for Meta’s continued transfer of personal data was more than the 746 million euro record EU privacy fine that Luxembourg gave to Amazon.com Inc. in 2021.
Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the decision, including the “unjustified and unnecessary fine,” and ask the courts to stop the orders.
The long-running fight over where Facebook stores its data started ten years ago, when an Austrian privacy activist named Max Schrems filed a lawsuit over the risk of U.S. snooping in the wake of Edward Snowden’s leaks.
Meta said last month that it expects a new pact that makes it easier to send personal data from EU citizens to the US in a safe way to be fully put into place before it has to stop transferring data.
That would mean that the company’s earlier warning that a strike could force it to shut down Facebook in Europe would not come true.
Officials have said that the new data security framework, which was agreed upon by the governments of the European Union and the United States in March 2022, might be ready by July. However, Meta also warned that it might not be ready in time.
