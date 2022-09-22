False Gunfire Allegation Causes Chaos At Jefferson High School

On Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson High School on the West Side went into lockdown mode after an unverified threat prompted a large law enforcement reaction. One parent was hurt in the turmoil as a result of the large number of individuals that raced to the campus.

The SAPD was notified by the school administration that a weapon was present on campus in the early afternoon following an altercation at the school.

When there was a report of a gunshot, we felt it was important to notify parents as soon as possible, but we can assure you that no such incident took place. view a notice posted on the SAISD website.

Families rushed Jefferson High School and clashed with officers as their students were in lockdown inside. Again there was NO shooting and NO weapon found, per SAISD police. Students are now calmly walking out and chaos has stopped. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/zkRCGr7rvW — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) September 20, 2022

The San Antonio Police Department issued a statement at approximately 2:25 p.m. saying, “The school has been cleared and is judged safe.” A pick-up area for students is available outside the school, near Donaldson Avenue. The SAISD PD will initiate family re-connections. For additional details, please get in touch with SAISD.

Even though it had been months since a shooting at Uvalde, several parents nonetheless raced to the front door as soon as the lockdown was lifted in the hopes of retrieving their children.

Superintendent Jaime Aquino of the San Antonio Independent School District said that parents were understandably worried about their children’s whereabouts during the lockdown, but that employees were unable to come out to explain the situation.

According to SAISD Police Department Chief Johnny Reyes, an irate parent punched a window after an altercation with law enforcement.

The tension of the situation “got to him,” as Reyes put it.

According to the chief, the parent’s arm was lacerated, and cops swiftly used a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

Aquino stated that the lockdown procedures were followed to guarantee the safety of kids and staff while SAISD police cleared the threat.

Aquino emphasized that they would not be released until it was safe to do so.

According to Reyes, the SAISD police were in command of the scene, but they responded together with the San Antonio PD to neutralize the situation.

Aquino said he understands parents’ anger and that he thinks more community training is required so that parents know what to do in the event of a lockdown.

You must have faith that we have taken the necessary precautions… Let us take charge,” he said.

A kid inside the building described what he saw and heard to KSAT reporter Courtney Friedman. He claimed that the door was blocked by a desk and chairs placed by his class. He reported that when they got close to the door, his teacher pulled out a wooden stick.

Nothing but the sound of police sirens and helicopters. For the most part, I was composed. I’m sure there were many concerned youngsters. He speculated that the widespread panic was due to simple fear.

Friedman questioned the pupil as to whether or not they had practiced a response to a lockdown and whether or not they knew what to do in such a situation.

A confident “Yes, ma’am” came back from the student.

The boy responded affirmatively when asked whether or not he felt safe at school.

Audrey Cardenas, a mother of 17-year-old Christopher Coriles, was accompanied by KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman while she waited to be reunited with her son.

Cardenas was angry that her son’s phone had been confiscated and she couldn’t reach him during the lockdown.

Cardenas stated, “I couldn’t get a hold of him, and what if he was one of those shot and I wouldn’t have known.”

Christopher Coriles said he knew what to do in the event of a lockdown, but that he will never forget what happened.

“I don’t even know what occurred; it was so bizarre. That’s beyond me. “Everyone’s out here, everybody’s afraid,” Coriles added.