Family And Friends Gather During A Candlelight Vigil To Remember A Teen Who Was Fatally Shot In Fort Lauderdale: an individual who shot and killed a 15-year-old in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week is still at large. The teen’s friends and relatives gathered on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil.
His relatives and friends dubbed him JC, even though his real name was Jeremiah Robergeau. At Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale, they came together to remember him.
Tears, hugs, and prayers were exchanged. Red, Robergeau’s preferred color, was prominently worn by many. Others donned t-shirts bearing his name and image.
On Monday, near Northwest 12th Street and Chateau Park Drive, the teen was shot, according to police. Later, he passed away at a hospital.
Jeremiah’s aunt is named DeAnne Cox. She admits that she already misses his calls.
“I’m still in disbelief,” Cox admitted. “He was a cutie who was only beginning to live.
She currently just has recollections.
“In contrast to a parent saying farewell to a 15-year-old child, our kids are supposed to say goodbye to their parents, Cox said.
Cox is optimistic that authorities will apprehend the individual who killed her nephew as they said one of their final goodbyes on Saturday.
“By God’s grace, we will prevail even if we are all in pain, Cox stated.
On Monday’s shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police had no new information.
