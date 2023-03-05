Family Grieves Grandmother Of 20 Slain In Visalia Home By Tenant

A 74-year-old woman who rented out a room in her Visalia home might have been killed by a roommate who only lived with her for a few months.
Rafaela Espindola died on February 20, and her family is still sad about it. They say they still don’t know why her roommate Michael Major would have killed the grandmother of 20 grandchildren.
According to the Tulare County District’s Attorney’s Office, Major, 54, was charged with one count of murder with special allegations of using a deadly weapon, sexual assault by force, assault with chemicals, and a hate crime.
“One of the last things she told us about her roommate, Major, was that he seemed like a nice man and that she was trying to help him get back on his feet,” said Yenizel Rizzo, the woman’s granddaughter. “She told us that she cooked for him and that he liked what she made.
“My grandmother was quiet and didn’t talk much. But she was also a caring person who tried to look out for those around her. Then this took place.”
Major faces more charges because he is accused of attacking a restaurant worker with a 10-inch sledgehammer in a separate attack. He is being charged with a hate crime because of that, too.
Blood Was Found In The Hall
Police say that after they caught Major and asked him about the brutal attack in Visalia’s Nash’s Steakhouse, he told them to check a house on the 500 block of North Stevenson Street.
The victim’s family says that Major and Espindola lived there with a third roommate who is over 80 years old for the past two to three months.
Rizzo said that her family found a lot of blood in the hallway that led from her grandmother’s master bedroom to Major’s subleased room.
A criminal complaint said that a hammer was used to kill Espindola.
Espindola is from Mexico and has lived in Visalia for about 40 years. For many years, she had rented out a room in her house to different people to help pay the rent on the whole house. And she had few or no problems before.
But by subleasing to Major, “she rented a room to a man who, unbeknownst to her, had mental problems and killed her,” according to a post on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her funeral costs.
Rizzo said, “My grandmother was not the type to do a background check.” “She didn’t really look that deeply into people’s pasts. She accepted people for who they were at the time and mostly kept to herself.”
Papers With Hate Speech On Them
Even though Rizzo had roommates and lived in a small house, she still spent many holidays with family from out of town.
Rizzo said, “If we came over, she would make sure to go to the market and cook us the fresh goat.” “She also lived next to an orange grove and was always giving us oranges.
“Just a person who cares a lot.”
Even though Espinola’s family didn’t know how she met Major, Rizzo said that her grandmother usually found roommates through recommendations from people she knew.
Rizzo said that the police told Espindola’s family that the third roommate was not at home when Espindola died. This means that the third roommate was not there when Espindola died.
Rizzo said that Major’s room was searched and it was found that he had written notes and kept a journal.
Some of them had Bible verses or talked about God, like a note that said “Only God can judge me” that was hanging from a ceiling fan in Major’s room.
Rizzo said that some of the papers also had hate speech written on them.
Family members say that Espindola’s death was even sadder because she had just finished fighting breast cancer and was getting better from chemo.
Rizzo said, “She just wanted to get back to her normal life.” “That was scary for our whole family. What we’re going through now is so strange.
“You’re sad. You are afraid. You’re upset.”
If Major is found guilty of all charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
