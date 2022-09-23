Family Member Shoots Brown Bear That Mauled 9-year-old Boy In Alaska

Alaska State Troopers confirmed on Wednesday that a 9-year-old child was critically hurt by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage.

The bear assaulted two persons on Tuesday, according to troopers: a 41-year-old man and a 9-year-old kid near mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road.

During their search in the Palmer Hay Flats region, the father and the youngster came encountered a brown bear sow and her cub. The youngster was seriously hurt when a bear attacked him. The adult with the kid was armed, and when the brown bear attacked, he shot and killed it.

The two hunters were treated at a local hospital.

The soldiers claim there is some sort of connection between the two, but they haven’t explained how. The boy’s name and condition were not immediately released by troopers.

On Wednesday, troopers and officials from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will return to the scene to complete their investigation and conduct a necropsy on the dead bear.

In the past, residents have claimed multiple sightings of a bear responsible for extensive damage to chicken coops. Troopers are trying to determine if this bear is the same one responsible for the deaths of numerous poultry birds.