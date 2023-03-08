Family Mourn Los Angeles Youngster Stabbed To Death After School Suspect At Large

After a high school kid was fatally stabbed in El Sereno last Friday while waiting for his family to pick him up, the neighbourhood is in mourning over the loss of a member of their midst.
The victim was a student at Wilson High School named Xavier Daniel Chavarin, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident.
According to the Los Angeles police, the incident that occurred for no apparent reason may have been carried out by the same person who was responsible for another stabbing that occurred in the vicinity just a few hours later.
At approximately 3:55 in the afternoon, Xavier was found stabbed to death in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, according to the officials.
The male suspect was observed exiting a vehicle of a dark hue, then strolling across the parking lot, and proceeding directly at Xavier.
According to the authorities, he repeatedly stabbed the teenager in the back before escaping the site of the crime.
Xavier is said to have entered a neighbouring King Torta shop, asked for assistance, and then passed out on the floor shortly after doing so, according to witnesses.
The family of the victim is begging with authorities and the general public for assistance in locating the murderer before he can carry out another attack.
In the location where Xavier was brutally murdered by the suspect, a memorial has been erected there in his honour. The teen’s loved ones spoke fondly of him as a diligent worker who maintained a perfect grade point average.
“He’s just an angel,” stated a loved one. “He didn’t deserve to leave.”
Rosario Chavarin, Xaver’s great aunt, revealed that he was set to graduate with honours. “He was supposed to graduate with honours.” “I am at a loss for words to adequately explain the agony.”
A friend of the family named Ricky Ramiro stated that the boy “was just waiting for his mother on the sidewalk.” “He had no idea that something like this was going to happen. It’s just one of those situations where he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Parents who live in the region and have children who attend schools there are currently worried about their children’s wellbeing.
A resident of El Sereno named Maria Brenes was quoted as saying, “Our children deserve to be protected.” No mother deserves for their child to be taken away from them, especially in such a cruel and heartbreaking manner.
The suspect is believed to have been responsible for another stabbing that occurred just a few hours later in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard about 8:55 p.m., which involved a parent who was 33 years old.
The suspect is a Hispanic male with long, wavy black hair and a full beard, according to the description. The last time anyone saw him, he was dressed completely in black: a long black jacket over a black shirt, black slacks, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with white writing on it.
