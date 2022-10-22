Family of Queens fatal subway victim furious

The bereaved family of a Queens straphanger fatally crushed by a train are upset his alleged attacker was a no-show in court Friday — and are demanding justice for his slaying.

The family of Heriberto Quintana, who was killed during Monday evening’s rush hour, went to Queens Criminal Court to see and hear Carlos Garcia, the man they believe is responsible for their loved one’s death.

The brief hearing was postponed until next month because Garcia, 50, did not show up.

“Right now, I’m in a lot of discomfort. Edilberto Quintana, the victim’s son, cried, “I just want to know who did this to my mom and dad,” as he left court.

Justice for that person is what I seek. That person doesn’t have good intentions. He had evil intentions.”

His cousin, Fransisco Lopez, added: “We wanted to hear what he was going to say. I’m sure he has an alibi, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s wasting a life in the midst, and that life matters.

At a hearing on Friday, a judge ruled that Garcia must remain in detention while a grand jury investigated the manslaughter and assault accusations against him.

They were upset that Garcia’s case had been postponed until at least November 2.

A relative of the deceased has spoken out: “We are going to keep coming here and we are asking for your support for this man to have his day in court, that he have some consequences.” Artemio Vincente.

Sometimes the courts put off making decisions in order to make us forget about the matter, but we won’t. This case isn’t going away. There will be more of us.

When will all of this killing stop? Through the use of wireless technology? He then suggested that we wait for the train to pass. “I have no idea what possessed him to do that.”

According to the police report, Garcia and Quintana got into a fight on the platform of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue 74th Street subway station when Quintana accidentally knocked Garcia’s cellphone over the rails.

When Quintana allegedly ignored the suspect’s request to recover his phone, the two engaged into a physical altercation on the station platform.

The prosecution complaint states that witnesses saw Garcia give the fatal punch to Quintana’s face right before a F train going for Jamaica pulled into the station, causing the deceased to fall in front of the train.

At Elmhurst Hospital, where he was taken after the attack, the victim was pronounced dead.