Family Of The Father Who Shot His Wife And Daughter At Epsom College Speaks Out

For the first time ever, the family of a “killer” father who allegedly shot his wife and children has made public statements.
Early on Sunday morning, 45-year-old Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison and her 7-year-old daughter Lettie were found dead in their home on the school’s property.
Police assume that George Pattison killed the two people before committing suicide in a possible murder-suicide.
Uncle Frederick Cameron, 83, a family member of Mr. Pattison, has now stepped out and described the incident as a “big shock” that “doesn’t make sense.”
As he speaks 30 years, James Bulger’s brother declares that the killer “must stay behind bars.”
In order to steal food trucks intended for Turkish earthquake victims, thieves posing as volunteers in an interview with Mail Online, Mr. Cameron, who resides in Kingston, Jamaica, said, “He didn’t strike me as someone who would do something of that type. He must have been completely insane… I don’t understand it at all.
Related: Principal Found Dead With Husband And Child On Prestigious School Grounds
Just hours before they passed away, the family was alleged to have hosted a dinner party for friends. Nothing seemed “strange” during the couple’s evening together, according to one of the couple’s acquaintances who were there at the supper.
On February 10, we disclosed that Mr. Pattison’s wine business was in trouble. The Times claims that Pattison was the brainchild behind Castle Street Viners, a “specialized importer of high quality” wines.
“On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to extend my profound condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie, and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their awful loss,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey.
“I want to reassure you that we will look into what happened last night thoroughly and hope to be able to offer some serenity to these horrible circumstances. In this very trying time, I kindly request that their privacy be respected.
Read Next: