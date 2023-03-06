Family Of The Missing 13-year-old Boy Speaks Up One Month After Disappearing

The Jayden Robker family is still hunting for explanations. In Kansas City, Missouri, close to NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue, Jayden was last seen around 3 p.m. on February 2.
He was reportedly dressed in a green camouflage sweatshirt, grey trousers, and black Puma tennis shoes, according to the police.
After his aunt and uncle looked for the 5’7″ boy in the area where he was last seen, family members staged a vigil on Saturday “, a teenager weighing 127 pounds.
“We have a moment of worry every time we see a tarp or some green clothing,” Jayden’s aunt Susan Deedon said. It’s just difficult because you’re unsure of what to do or where to look.”
One month after Jayden vanished, Deedon claims she is looking for closure in some way. She is still confident, though, that she will see his “crooked tiny smile” again.
You have that sense of hope, which we will always have to some extent, but you also feel this deep tug at your heart that seems to be coming from somewhere else, the speaker continued.
The family will hold a search for Jayden on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at 207 NE Englewood Road, KCMO.
Calling the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 is strongly advised if you have any information regarding Jayden.
