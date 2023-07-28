According to the family’s private investigator on Thursday, the Arizona youngster who turned up at a small Montana police station this week, four years after she disappeared, has not yet met her mother in person.
The family of Alicia Navarro, who disappeared in 2019, is “thrilled” that she has been found safe, according to private investigator Trent Steel, who spoke exclusively to The Post. Alicia and her mother, Jessica Nuez, have only “spoken briefly” since the 18-year-old showed up at the police station about 40 miles from the Canadian border.
“I think this is a happier ending than any of us thought,” Steel told The Post. “We’re absolutely thrilled. This is a win.” The detective also noted that Navarro, now 18 years old, had “not made her intentions clear” on her future plans in Glendale, Arizona. In September of 2019, Navarro up and departed Glendale without a word to her loved ones. I promise to return. True story.
In 2022, Nuez told 12 News that her daughter had climbed a stack of chairs in the backyard, hopped the fence, and vanished with the family's electronics. Despite what her daughter's note said, her mother assumed that she had been led away from home by an online stranger. Neither Navarro's whereabouts nor the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have been disclosed by police.
For Nunez to say in 2022, “I would never imagine that she will be willing to do something like this,” is a huge understatement. Years of Nuez passing out posters, purchasing billboards, employing Steel, and creating a Facebook account titled “Finding Alicia” have all led up to this point in the search for her lost daughter.
A Facebook status from Nuez announced her daughter’s return, which she described as a “miracle.” “For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example,” she said in a Facebook video. “Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.” Navarro disappeared when she was 14 years old, and after her return to Glendale, authorities have classed her as a “victim.”
Glendale police lieutenant Scott Waite said, “To us, she is a victim, and we need to provide services to her,” despite the fact that the woman did not need medical assistance. She thanked the Arizona police for their assistance and explained that her disappearance “started as a runaway situation,” ABC News reported her words to the force.
An officer asks the girl, “Did anybody hurt you in any way?” via FaceTime. No one has hurt me, the teen says. After the officer assures the clearly shaken Navarro that her safety is his top priority, the teen says, “I understand that.” The cops in Glendale verified Navarro’s identity.
Glendale’s public safety communications manager Jose Santiago claimed that Navarro has been forthcoming with the investigation and is “very apologetic” for the suffering she has caused her mother.
