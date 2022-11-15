Family Wants Answers In Hit-and-run Death

On November 6, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for the fatal hit-and-run of Sean Wood Jr.

Gwendolyn Love reflected on the tragedy of her brother’s death: “When he was struck, we did not know as a family until two days later when the police came to the home to notify us, and that was what was so painful.”

According to CBS4, around 11:59 p.m. on SW 280th Street and SW 142nd Court, Wood was struck while crossing the street.

Love revealed that if only a 911 call had been made, the man’s life may have been saved. Being a nurse, she thinks things might have turned out very differently if aid had been summoned sooner. Later, a bystander discovered Wood and immediately summoned assistance. Two days later, he passed away from his wounds in the medical center.

“It’s a piece of a car that was abandoned at the site,” Detective Wanda Milian said.

It’s possible that the driver made a break for it that night, but the truck didn’t quite make it. Milian is now looking for the public’s assistance in locating a front-end damaged Honda Ridgeline manufactured between 2006 and 2014.

Someone who “went into a gas station and saw a car parked on the side and watched someone get out,” for example, might be a neighbor, a coworker, or someone who “went into a gas station and saw a vehicle parked on the side and saw someone get out,” she added.

The family is holding out hope that the perpetrator will eventually come forward.

The uncle of Trevis Taylor Wood pleaded with the killer, “Knowing you stole someone’s father, son, brother, and friend, I urge it to find it in your heart to come forward and provide closure to your heart also.”