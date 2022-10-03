Family Weekend Killing: Relative Shot Near Marist College

A family member of a Marist College student was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a hotel located just ten minutes from campus, where the school was hosting “Family Weekend,” according to college and police officials.

Around 7:30 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie after receiving reports of gunfire inside the hotel.

When police arrived at the motel on South Road, they discovered a man inside who had apparently been wounded and was in critical condition. According to the police, he was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead.

Chief Joseph Cavaliere also reported that two individuals were apprehended near the hotel. A handgun and items “used to construct explosives” were found, the chief said News 4.

In a statement, police stated that during the investigation of the facility, they discovered explosive materials and instructional manuals for manufacturing explosive devices in a hotel room.

It has been reported that agents from the New York division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are supporting local law enforcement.

According to law police, the shooter and another guy were found smoking a PCP-like narcotic in their hotel room on Sunday morning. After clashing with hotel personnel and other patrons, the gunman went downstairs to the lobby to buy some coffee. Then he pulled a revolver out of his pocket and opened fire.