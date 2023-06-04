Fatal Gunfire Claims Lives of 2 Teens and Wounds 4 at Vacant Home Party

On Sunday, authorities in Boone County, Missouri, announced that two teenagers had been killed and four others had been injured at a party at a vacant house.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claimed in a Facebook post that they responded to a report of shots fired at a home near Columbia, Missouri, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, which is roughly 35 miles north of Jefferson City.

Authorities speculated that dozens of individuals were there when a “verbal altercation” between two groups escalated into shooting. The two victims’ ages were reported as 16 and 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four injured teenagers were between the ages of 16 and 19, and their injuries were not life-threatening. According to the sheriff’s office, no suspects have been apprehended at this time.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting is urged to report it to the police either by calling the sheriff’s office or by using CrimeStoppers to submit information anonymously.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more deaths or injuries not counting the gunman, this occurrence is one of 275 such incidents that have occurred so far in 2023.

The collection shows that more than 650 teenagers have been killed and over 1,600 injured as a direct result of gun violence this year.

