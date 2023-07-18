Fatal Shooting and Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Sioux City

Sioux City, IA – Sioux City police are conducting an investigation following a tragic incident that occurred Monday morning at a residence near Grandview Park. The incident resulted in the death of one man from gunshot wounds, while another man sustained multiple stab wounds.
According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a call at approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 17 regarding a potential stabbing and burglary at 406 26th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man outside the residence with several stab wounds.
The injured individual was identified as a resident of the 26th Street property. Following a thorough search of the house, officers located another man inside who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Both men sustained life-threatening injuries and were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, the man with gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed by the police.
The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and no suspects have been apprehended at this time. Authorities believe there is no immediate danger to the public.
Sergeant Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department stated that the exact relationship between the two men and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
The police detectives assigned to the case are actively working to gather more information. Individuals who possess any knowledge related to this case are urged to come forward and provide their testimony to the police department or contact the detective bureau.
As the investigation progresses, the community is urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement officials. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
