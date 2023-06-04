Fatal Shooting at Men’s Hostel Near Durban Leaves 8 Dead

In the latest mass shooting in South Africa, eight people were killed and two others were injured Sunday when gunmen stormed a room at a men’s hostel near the eastern city of Durban, police said. At first light on Saturday, seven persons were reported shot dead in the Umlazi community.
On Sunday, authorities reported the death of a ninth guy. A man who leaped from his hostel room window is among the two others who were injured and sent to the hospital. According to the police, 12 guys were drinking in the room when a group of shooters burst in, opened fire, and then ran away.
Two of the guys in there made it out unscathed. Recent years have seen a rise in the number of mass shootings in South Africa, which already has one of the world’s worst homicide rates. There have been at least two reports of mass shootings so far this year.
Ten members of one family, including a kid, were murdered in their home in April. At a January birthday party, eight people were killed by gunfire. In three separate shootings at bars across the country during the course of a single weekend last year, 22 individuals lost their lives.
Police and community activists in South Africa report major issues with illegal firearms despite the country’s relatively tight gun laws. According to official crime figures, throughout the first three months of this year, firearms murdered an average of 30 people every day in South Africa.
More than 4,000 people were arrested for illegally possessing firearms or ammunition during the same time period.
