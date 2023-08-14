Fatal Shooting Occurs in Southwest Fresno during Early Morning Hours

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday morning in southwest Fresno as a man lost his life in a shooting incident. The authorities responded swiftly to the scene, closing off West Hawes and South Thorne avenues at approximately 12:23 a.m.
Fresno Police Lt. Henry Garcia III provided details, revealing that the shooting had taken place within a living space situated behind a residence.
According to reports, the family residing in the home near Fresno Chandler Executive Airport were awakened by the sound of gunshots and promptly dialed 911 to seek assistance. Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and discovered a man in his early 40s who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Despite the officers’ immediate efforts to render aid, paramedics eventually pronounced the victim dead on-site. As investigators delved into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, they canvassed the vicinity in search of evidence and potential surveillance footage that could offer insights into the events leading up to the tragedy.
Presently, a description of the suspect remains unavailable, leaving authorities to diligently pursue any leads that may shed light on the identity and motives of the perpetrator.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.
Those possessing relevant details can contact the Fresno Police at 559-621-7000. Alternatively, Crime Stoppers provides a means to submit tips anonymously through their hotline at 559-498-7867 or via their website, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward, incentivizing community cooperation in bringing resolution to this unfortunate incident.
