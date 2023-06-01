Father and Young Son Found De@d Sparks Investigation into Possible M*rder-S*icide

Law enforcement officials in Thousand Oaks are looking into the possibility that a father and his young kid were involved in a m*rder-s*icide.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a townhome that was located on Chiquita Lane close to Conejo School Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The bodies of a guy in his 40s and his kid, who was either 6 or 7 years old, were discovered together.
It is unknown what caused their deaths, but the authorities have stated that they are not seeking anyone suspicious. The authorities are only willing to say that their deaths were “suspicious in nature.”
