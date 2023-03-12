Father Beats Sex Offender To Death With Moose Antler

A father killed a sex offender he thought was following his daughter with a moose antler and a shovel.
Levi Axtell, who was 27, beat up Lawrence Scully, who was 77 years old. He then drove to the sheriff’s office covered in blood and turned himself in.
Pat Eliasen, the sheriff of the Minnesota town of Grand Marais, which has just under 1,340 people, said that the death was “quite a shock.”
In 1979, Scully was found guilty of abusing a girl who was only six years old.
Axtell and Scully had not liked each other for a long time.
In 2018, Axtell said that Scully was watching him take his 22-month-old daughter out for a walk after she got out of daycare.
Stalking Children In His Van
“He’s been there a lot, following kids around in his van,” Axtell wrote in a request for a protection order.
“He is a convicted child molester. It is wrong for him to follow and try to get close to my daughter, and he needs to stop.”
The Star Tribune said that Axtell’s request was granted at first, but then turned down a few weeks later.
Then, two years later, Axtell posted on Facebook about how angry he was.
On his post, there was a picture of someone pointing a gun, and the words “Only cure for pedophiles” were written below it. A bullet.”
He went on: “People always ask me why I hate pedophiles. People think I’ve been abused. But I think that being protective is just something that Axtell does.”
Court records show that someone called the police last Wednesday after seeing a car pull into Scully’s driveway. The driver then crashed the car and ran into the house.
Cries Were Heard
The affidavit says, “The citizen then heard screams coming from the house.” “About a minute later, while still on the phone, the person said to the dispatcher that the man was driving to the police station, which was about three blocks away.”
Axtell drove to the police station covered in blood, where he put his hands on his head and said, “I killed Scully.”
Axtell then told the police that he was going to hurt someone else and asked to be handcuffed.
He told the police that he hit Scully with the shovel 15 to 20 times before “finishing him off” with a big moose antler.
An affidavit told the court that Scully had serious head wounds. He also had injuries on his arms that seemed to come from a fight.
Axtell, who has been charged with second-degree murder, told police that he had seen Scully park his van in places where kids often went.
Got Out Of Jail In 1982
Sheriff Eliasen said that Scully had been found guilty of sexual assault and that he had been let out of prison in 1982.
He said that there were more accusations against Scully, but that investigations had not found any more crimes.
Eliasen said that most of the reports were about harassment.
When Axtell went to court last Thursday, the county solicitor, Molly Hicken, said, “This was a brutal attack on an old man with no reason.”
Even though Axtell’s lawyer was against it, bail was set at $1 million.
Even though Axtell had only been convicted of disorderly conduct and drinking while underage, the court agreed with the prosecution that he was at a big risk of running away.
Axtell has been kept in jail because he couldn’t pay bail. April 10 is the date of the next court date.
