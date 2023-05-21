Father of Three Children Shot and K!lled at Vigil for M*rdered Friend

On Saturday, a man with three kids was shot and k!lled while at a gathering for a friend who had been k!lled.
19 News reported that at 10:10 p.m., Cleveland Police were called to the corner of East 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue after reports of a shooting. A law enforcement agency spokesman said that the police were sent to the scene.
As the police arrived and started to look into what happened, they found that a guy had been shot in the head while at a vigil for Dawaun Drake, 29, who had been k!lled a few days earlier on Thursday. The unnamed guy was taken to University Hospitals for treatment, but his gunshot wounds were too bad for him to live.
Kelvin Clark, who lived in Cleveland and was 25 years old, was found dead.
The review that followed found that Clark got into fights with other people at the vigil. After the fight, a guy walked up to Clark, fired his gun, and drove away in a dark SUV, a spokesperson said. It is said that the same person came back and shot Clark several more times with his gun.
Clark’s family and friends held a gathering for him. There was a lunch and a balloon release as part of the vigil.
People who spoke to 19 News said they hoped for an end to gun violence.
The suspect approached the victim, fired his weapon, and fled in a dark-colored SUV. The same suspect reportedly returned and shot his gun several more times at the victim. https://t.co/F2KkKqf26T
— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) May 21, 2023
Clark wanted to get our family out of this place. That’s what he wants us to do most, he says. Robert Allen, the victim’s best friend of 15 years, said of Clark’s new job in Alaska, “We wanted to make it out.”
“He looked out for everyone. Clark’s girlfriend, Ta’liyah Kiera, said, “If he loved you, he would protect you with everything he had.”
“Stop doing that. But, I feel like it’s never going to stop. These moms are bringing up a bunch of idiots. But I think these men need to get together and find things for the young people to do instead of k!lling each other,” said Chelsea Gresham, Clark’s sister.
Clark left behind a mother who would have to bury her son and three young children.
