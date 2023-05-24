Fayetteville Man Jailed for Monday Schmidt Street M*rder

Police say they caught the man who they say shot and killed someone in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.
A news statement from the Fayetteville Police Department says that 18-year-old Jeavon Jquon McCoy of the 4900 block of Galveston Drive is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joseph Walton. The statement said that Walton’s body was found on the road around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Schmidt Street near Bragg Boulevard.
Investigators asked the public for help in finding McCoy and another man they thought was involved in Walton’s death. They did this by sharing two sets of photos showing McCoy and the other man on Schmidt Street and in what looked like a convenience store.
In the pictures, the guy with no name is wearing a reddish-orange T-shirt with a blue Nike logo, worn-out jeans, and a blue bandana with paisley patterns on it. The news statement says that investigators think he knows something about Walton’s death.
McCoy was nabbed in the 100 block of Johnson Street at 11:41 a.m. on Monday. He is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.
