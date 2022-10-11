Fbi Hunting For Missing Kid Whose Babysitter Reported ‘strange’ Text Before Disappearance

After the child’s carer told local news reporters about a “strange” message she got just before Quinton Simon went missing, authorities in Georgia and the FBI stepped up their hunt for the missing youngster.

The Chatham County Police Department said that 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday after he was last seen at his home in Savannah at 6 a.m. After five days, Chief Jeffrey M. Hadley informed reporters that more than 40 FBI agents are supporting the police department with the investigation, which has included many interviews, searches, and canvasses of various regions.

Hadley said Monday that authorities were “looking at it from many fronts, one of which being a criminal investigation, as well as a missing kid at this time” in their probe of the case, which had been prompted by questions about the likelihood of criminal involvement.

“The needs of all parties are being attended to. People are being interviewed left and right. Quinton’s disappearance has prompted a massive investigation in which everyone who may have come into touch with him recently is being questioned “the man said.

On Buckhalter Road in Savannah, Georgia, is the residence where Quinton was last seen by police officers while wearing a bright blue Sesame Street shirt and black pajama bottoms. Anyone who knows anything about Simon’s location is urged to contact police at (912) 667-3134.

Hadley further said that on Monday morning, police searched Quinton’s house for a second time. He had earlier said that the swimming pool and a nearby pond had been investigated by investigators. In regards to whether or not Quinton’s parents are collaborating with authorities or have hired a counsel, the police chief refused to say.

Diana McCarta, who claims to have babysat Quinton and his brother for the previous six months, told WSAV-TV that she last saw the boys the day before Quinton went missing.

That Wednesday morning, she was meant to watch them, but instead, she got a strange text message.

McCarta said WSAV-TV, “I received a text this morning indicating they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [a.m.]. Which was strange, she allegedly responded, considering she has the kids even when their mother isn’t at work.

Afterward, at about 9 a.m., the report states, McCarta got a text message from another relative of Quinton’s inquiring whether she had seen him.

“The moment I hear they are home, I go over there. They didn’t want me to help them search, but I do it anyhow. Like everyone else, I had been waiting around “The speaker continued. “It’s crushed my heart. Contrary to popular belief, I am not his mother. I don’t belong to his kinship system. But I care deeply about him, and I have no idea what the future holds.”

Local news outlet WJCL said that Quinton had a large family that included his brother, mother, grandmother, and girlfriend.