FBI Looking For Connecticut Man Suspected Of Killing 11-month-old Daughter Brutally

The Naugatuck Police Department has issued a warrant for Christopher Francisquini, 31, for suspicion of murder with special circumstances and endangering a minor after Camilla, Francisquini’s daughter, was discovered dead from neck compressions and stab wounds on Nov. 18 at his home in Millville Avenue in Naugatuck, a town about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, according to NBC Connecticut.
Police discovered the baby mutilated, police chief C. Colin McAllister said at a news conference on Nov. 21. He described the murder as “horrific and disgusting.”
According to NBC Connecticut, Francisquini has a warrant out for his arrest from the Naugatuck Police Department, and his bail has been set at $5 million. The FBI is providing a cash reward of $10,000 for information that results in Francisquini’s capture and prosecution.
Francisquini, according to information provided by the Naugatuck Police, stands around 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds.
According to officials, a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala was abandoned on I-91 in New Haven close to Exit 8 shortly after the murder, and police suspect the vehicle to be the one that was being driven by the victim.
Francisquini is thought to have vanished on November 18, when he was allegedly seen on surveillance tape in New Haven walking down Quinnipiac Avenue.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 720-1010. If they see Francisquini, the police encouraged the public to stay away from him.
At the news conference, McAllister stated that after someone in the house contacted 911 to report Camilla’s death, officers had already arrived at the horrific crime scene.
Francisquini, whose “long criminal past,” according to McAllister, was on special parole when he allegedly committed the murder. He was also carrying a court-ordered tracking device, which the police chief claimed was disconnected on the day of the suspected murder.
According to court documents, Francisquini was found guilty of first-degree criminal assault in 2013 and given a 10-year jail term and a 10-year special parole term. He has since been detained on a number of more occasions, including earlier this year on a misdemeanor charge of interfering with an officer, for which he received an unconditional discharge.
How much actual prison time Francisquini served was not readily apparent.
The morning of the suspected murder, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother was engaged in an argument in Waterbury, a city located approximately six miles north of Naugatuck, according to McAllister. According to the police chief, authorities think Camilla was murdered prior to that argument.
In a private ceremony on Saturday, Camilla was laid to rest “surrounded by her family and loved ones,” according to a post on social media by Naugatuck Police.
According to the department’s tweet, “We know that a tragedy like this has a tremendous impact on both our officers and our community.”
