Fbi Records Provide Details Of Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s 2016 Plane Incident 

According to an FBI report that was initially released with both parties in 2017, Angelina Jolie claimed that Brad Pitt accused her of “ruining our family” during a furious — and at times physical — discussion aboard their private plane in 2016. Tuesday, NBC News got the report, which has not been made public.

A “Jane Doe” demanding the release of FBI data was named in a recently sealed Freedom of Information Act complaint filed against the FBI. A lawyer for Jane Doe indicated in April that she could not comment on the identity of her client, thus it is unknown what is being sought in the most recent complaint. The client “has been requesting such data for years but has been stonewalled and has had to resort to judicial action to get crucial records,” the lawyer said.

According to the original filing seen by NBC News in March, the plaintiff is a woman and her minor children were traveling with her husband in a private plane when her husband “allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'” The events reported in the FOIPA application are consistent with those described in the FBI report.

Jolie’s representatives have been unresponsive to interview requests. A Pitt spokesman was unwilling to explain. In addition, the FBI has declined to comment on the matter.

However, some connected with the case have accused Jolie of trying to get this document released to the public in violation of FOIPA, which is a charge she denies.

The study was shared with both sides about six years ago. The two of us shared it fully,” sources told NBC News. The final paragraph (…) makes it very evident that the decision not to seek charges was mutually accepted by all parties and all law enforcement agencies involved. This was hardly a narrow escape. They conducted their research properly. And everybody involved is happy with the outcome.”

An incident in September 2016 on a private plane carrying Pitt, Jolie, and their children prompted the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to launch an inquiry into allegations of physical abuse. A person close to Pitt at the time claimed, “He is categorical that it did not reach the level of physical violence, that no one was physically hurt.” He didn’t smack his kid across the face or anything. He categorically denies having done so. True, he physically restrained him since the argument was getting out of hand.

Despite numerous opportunities, Pitt was never brought up on any criminal charges. In September of 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for the breakup. In 2018, Jolie claimed that Pitt had not paid any “meaningful” child support for over a year. Issues relating to child custody have persisted even though the couple was pronounced legally separate in April 2018. The couple, once known as “Brangelina,” split in front of the world’s media.

The FBI report depicts Jolie’s perspective of the tense, long trip during which she claims Pitt was under the influence of alcohol, as told by Jolie herself.

Pitt admitted to having an alcohol problem and subsequently giving up drinking in a 2017 GQ piece.

Jolie said in the FBI investigation that Pitt poured alcohol on her during their journey that ended at LAX in September of 2016.

The article, which does not specify the starting city, claims that Pitt appeared to have an issue with his then-parenting wife on the plane flight home after their two-week family vacation.

With her six children in tow, Jolie reportedly remarked she “could see that (redacted) was upset,” a reference to Pitt.

She claims he told her, “That kid looks like an f——— Columbine kid,” when she asked what was wrong.

Apparently, about her parenting, the report continues, “She recalled that (redacted) went on and said things like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing.'”

Jolie told the FBI that she and her husband tried to keep their conversation quiet by moving to the plane’s rear in the hopes of shielding their kids’ ears.

She claims that Pitt “grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by seizing her at the shoulders, shaking her” before punching “the ceiling of the plane roughly four times.”

According to the complaint, at least one child saw the altercation and inquired, “Are you, ok mommy?” Pitt allegedly yelled back, “No mommy’s not ok. This is a family she has ruined. You can’t reason with her; she’s completely off her rocker.

After hearing the retort, “It’s not her, it’s you, you prick,” Jolie reportedly grabbed Pitt by the throat to prevent him from hitting the reporter.

According to the FBI complaint, Pitt “poured the beer over her and the blanket she was under” while flying with his family, costing an estimated $25,000.

According to the allegation, Jolie gave an interview to the FBI and said that she and six of her children will participate.

The report consistently refers to her as “AJ,” while the names of the other individuals involved have been blacked out.

Prosecutors in the federal government indicated they would not be charging Pitt with anything related to the trip five weeks after it happened.

The FBI reported that “this author delivered copies of a probable cause statement connected to this occurrence” to both Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

U.S. Attorney’s Office staff member reviewed the file and conferred with the case agent about the potential benefits of pursuing this inquiry. Due to several considerations, it was decided that criminal charges would not be filed in this case.

A person with knowledge of the case stated this about Jolie when she filed a Freedom of Material Act request seeking the same information that was included in the new court filing: “Why are you anonymously making a FOIA request to try to acquire the same information again?” Six years later, she still has nothing to talk about besides this, therefore the only reason she’s doing it is for publicity. She’s known this for the past six years. The release of this information so many years later serves what purpose?

Jolie’s representatives haven’t commented on why they filed the FOIA request.