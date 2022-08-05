Fboy island season 3: Everything We Know So Far

In its second season, FBoy Island upped the drama and stakes, thanks in large part to a big surprise in the season finale. In Season 1, the leading ladies only had two options: they could choose a nice guy and split $100,000, or they could choose a jerk and possibly lose the whole prize and a chance at love. But in Season 2, host Nikki Glaser added a new option: the women could just pick themselves and keep all the money. That’s exactly what Tamaris Sepulveda did, which led to an ending that was better than the one at the end of the first season. Season 2 was better than Season 1, so the only question is where Season 3 of FBoy Island can go.

There is no official announcement yet about what will happen to FBoy Island. Season 2 was declared around the middle of August 2021, just over a week after the end of Season 1. If HBO Max does what it did last year, fans may have to wait a little longer to find out what happens next with the show. The second season ended on August 4, 2022. After Season 1 ended, Glaser was a strong supporter of the show. She told Variety that she “couldn’t be happier” to be back on FBoy Island for Season 2.” She also said, “The only bad thing is that it proves my biggest fear, which is that there are more than 12 fboys on Earth.” Even though Glaser’s fears are very real, here’s everything you need to know about a possible third season of FBoy Island.

If FBoy Island’s third season follows the same pattern as the first two, fans could expect it to come out in July 2023.

The first season of FBoy Island aired in July 2021, and season two of the show began streaming in July of this year.

HBO Max has put out previous FBoy Island episodes in groups of two and three instead of all at once. A third season would probably be the same way.

Read More:

Fboy island season 3 Cast

If FBoy Island comes back for a third season, it would feature a whole new group of single people. But a few familiar faces will likely show up again.

Casey Johnson and Peter Park from the first season of FBoy Island made surprise returns in season two, so fans could see some of this year’s cast follow in their footsteps.

Casey came back to FBoy Island in episode three of season two. He said that the year since season one had been “a huge growing process” for him.

He then said he was coming back to the show as a “reformed FBoy” and told them he wanted to win the heart of Tamaris Sepulveda, one of the season two girls, by being a “Nice Guy.”

Park, on the other hand, was seen chasing after season two star Mia Emani Jones. He also said that he had stopped being an FBoy, but it turned out that he was just pretending to be a Nice Guy.

You can stream the first and second seasons of FBoy Island on HBO Max.