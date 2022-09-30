Fdny Ems Lt. Alison Russo-elling Killed In Queens

Flags in New York will be at half-staff today in memory of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, who was one of the first responders killed in the September 11 attacks.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria.

While on duty and waiting outside of FDNY EMS Station 49, Lieutenant Russo-Elling was the victim of a random attack that resulted in his death.

At a press conference, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said, “Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives.” For our department, it is devastating and infuriating that they were attacked and killed while trying to help others.

“Over the course of 25 years, she gave her service to the city. In the aftermath of the World Trade Center attack, she was among the first responders sent to the scene. Innumerable praises were heaped upon her for her heroic efforts to save lives. And everyone at work adored her, “As Kavanagh put it.

In 1998, Russo-Elling was given a position in the FDNY as an emergency medical technician. Later in 2002, she was promoted to paramedic, and in 2016, she was made a lieutenant. She spent the last year working as an emergency medical technician at several different stations in the city, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response, and Station 49.

The lieutenant had prior experience as a rescue paramedic and was thus well-equipped to administer first aid in the field.

The 61-year-family old’s includes her daughter, grandchildren, and her parents, all of whom live on Long Island.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “We lost one of our heroes; she served the city for over 24 years; her assailant has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions.”

An outpouring of support and sympathy was visible outside the hospital.

After hearing that one of their own had been attacked and killed on the job, EMS personnel from the Fire Department of New York gathered at the hospital to console one another and pay their respects.

A prayer circle was held at the hospital entrance, with acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh and an FDNY chaplain in attendance. Several people cried, and many more hugged each other.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, is the suspect in this case, and he has been charged with murder. We have been informed that he is currently participating in a mental health evaluation.

Zisopoulos ran from the scene of the attack and into his apartment on the third floor of the building located at 19-80 41st Street.

The suspect was persuaded to leave the building after negotiations between the hostage negotiation team and the emergency service unit.

His safe passage across the street was facilitated by the police. There was not an expression on his face at all.

His neighbors say he is a loner and that he can often be seen strolling the neighborhood without breaking into a smile or a twitch.

“He seemed to have a routine,” said Camilla Groth, a nearby resident. “Just taking short, solitary strolls around the neighborhood (a radius of two or three blocks), never talking to anyone, and never using his phone. I did take note of that.”

However, he is now being accused of senseless acts of violence. Violence directed at a government official without provocation.

In the wake of Russo’s death, the FDNY Firefighters and Fire Officers unions issued a joint statement:

“The loss of Alison Russo serves as a somber reminder of the perils faced by every member of the FDNY and uniformed services. Every member of the FDNY is devastated by her senseless murder. With heads bowed, we stand in support of our FDNY family during this unimaginably trying time, and we will always be here for them. Our hearts go out to Alison’s friends, family, and coworkers during this difficult time.”

On Thursday evening, Mayor Adams ordered all city flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen.

As a further tribute to Lieutenant Russo, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Friday and continuing until after her funeral.

Answer the Call, a charity that helps the families of fallen New York City police and fire personnel, has announced that they will donate $50,000 to Russo’s loved ones.