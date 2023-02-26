Federal Judge Gives Man 60-year Sentence For Relentless Sexual Pursuit Of Underage Girls

There were numerous opportunities for Jonathan Speidel to behave differently, according to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.
Speidel, 31, was charged with over 30 federal counts last year for exploiting young girls, including having and transmitting child pornographic photos, child exploitation, and crossing state borders to engage in sex with children. He admitted guilt to four counts, and on Friday, Ebinger handed down a 60-year prison term.
According to testimony was given in court on Friday, Speidel, a native of Des Moines spent more than ten years gathering and disseminating child pornography online and communicating with minor females as young as eight on Snapchat and other social media sites.
Prosecutors claim that Speidel pursued sexual encounters, sometimes involving violent rapes, with numerous kids, first in Des Moines and then in Oregon and Washington. He also allegedly pushed them to create and exchange pornographic photos of themselves.
During the court on Friday, Speidel’s lawyer, Joseph Herrold, claimed that Speidel had spent a large portion of his life escaping into an “online rabbit hole” and that he “needed an intervention” which only materialized when he was charged.
However, the prosecution pointed out, and Ebinger concurred, that Speidel had disregarded a number of potential wake-up signals, including his detention in 2019 after being discovered in a park with a 15-year-old girl.
After Snapchat deactivated his account in 2022, he opened a new one and continued seeking women. Prosecutors claim that Speidel continued his illegal activities even after detectives acquired a search warrant and examined his house, halting only when he was ultimately detained and charged.
The damage this defendant has done is almost astounding, according to Ebinger.
Statements
His internet prey, now grown women, claimed Speidel left them with significant scarring.
On Friday, two victims spoke, one by herself and the other being read by a victim advocate. Although one is now 18 and the other is 28, both were minors when they first met Speidel, which was nearly ten years ago.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Jonathan Speidel solicited dozens of underage girls to share sexual images and sexually abused at least five. He could have faced life in prison. https://t.co/q2HM5N0kmP
— Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 26, 2023
They all narrated similar tales about how Speidel first helped them overcome their intense emotional vulnerabilities brought on by prior abuse at the hands of others, and then gradually pushed them towards increasingly extreme sexual behavior while occasionally boasting about “corrupting” and “brainwashing” them.
Because of their relationships with Speidel, both women claimed they severed ties with friends and family, and even years later, they still struggle to build solid friendships and uphold their self-esteem. Both have made suicide attempts.
The younger woman said that Speidel’s connection left her severely emotionally and sexually traumatized.
She claimed, “I was perverted and was conditioned to believe thoughts I was having were totally Fine,” and that as a result of how Speidel influenced her thinking and behavior, she now feels like a “predator.”
She informed him, “I can’t stand to imagine how different I would be if I hadn’t met you. I can’t stand to be alone.”
The elder woman detailed years of lying to and alienating her friends and family to defend Speidel in her statement, even after he had repeatedly violated her.
Since I met him, he has changed the way I perceive the world on a daily basis, she claimed.
Speidel Crimes “Off the charts”
Federal sentencing standards gave a score for the seriousness of Speidel’s charges much over the highest allowable value because, in Ebinger’s words, his actions were “off the chart.” The guidelines advocated for a life sentence.
Prosecutor Kyle Essley urged Ebinger to heed that advice, noting that in addition to the more than 100 minor victims identified in Speidel’s collection of child pornography, Spiedel solicited obscene images from more than 20 victims and had ongoing sexual relationships with at least five of them all while they were minors.
He claimed that the victims weren’t able to flee during these incidents (of abuse) and never will be.
Herrold argued that Speidel recognises the gravity of his acts and urged Ebinger to reduce the suggested life sentence.
He informed her that Speidel risked “decades” in prison and added, “There are no light sentences available in this case, and we are not here asking for one.”
In his remarks, Speidel apologized to the judge, the victims’ families, and his own family. He said he was there to “plead for compassion.”
He claimed, “I actually am a sensitive person, and I never intended for my acts to inflict so much harm.”
After giving Speidel his sentence, which includes tens of thousands of dollars in restitution even after he is released from prison, Ebinger wished him well and wished Speidel a speedy recovery. She also had closing remarks for the several victims present, thanking them for their fortitude and sending them well wishes for the future.
She assured them, “This does not define you.
