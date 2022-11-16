Fifth UVa Victim Identified; Intentional Wounding Charges Added

Marlee Morgan was named by the prosecution as the fifth victim of the shooting at UVA on Sunday night.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. now faces an expanded set of accusations, including two counts of malicious injury against Morgan and Michael Hollins.

UVa president Jim Ryan said in a statement that the two were students.

Morgan is a student at the University of Houston majoring in finance, according to her profile on the professional networking site LinkedIn. It is unknown how she is connected to the other victims or the suspect.

Jones, now 22 years old, went to Petersburg High School, where he was a standout on both the running back and linebacker teams. Monday afternoon, following a 12-hour search and campus lockdown in Charlottesville, he was apprehended in Henrico County.

On Wednesday morning, he will make his first court appearance in Albemarle General District Court. He’s been accused with three charges of second-degree murder and the illegal use of a handgun. Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James M. Hingeley announced that Jones will be making a videotaped appearance.

Three University of Virginia football players, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler, were shot and killed on Sunday night. A bus carrying students back from a field trip to Washington, D.C. was the location of the shooting, according to authorities.

A preliminary bail review might take place during the hearing on Wednesday. Jones may or may not be represented by an attorney.

Judge Matthew Quatrara of Albemarle County has also moved to withdraw himself, but the reasons for doing so are unknown.

The governor, Glenn Youngkin, showed up on campus unexpectedly and ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff. Before leaving flowers at a monument at the football stadium, Youngkin told reporters that he wanted to “pay heartfelt respects and perhaps spend a minute to assist these families.”

Nothing a parent could have ever prepared themselves for. Youngkin said he was thankful to the first responders and that he and the first lady were praying for the injured pupils.

Jones, who was still in detention as of Tuesday, did not seem to have a defense counsel listed in online records. Hingeley stated that on Wednesday, an attorney would be assigned for Jones if he qualified for court-appointed counsel due to financial hardship. He also suggested that a preliminary bail review may be part of the proceedings.