Fighter Jets From Portland Hurried To An Unknown Object Over Montana

This past weekend, three unidentified flying objects were intercepted over North America: one over Alaska, one over Canada, and one over Lake Huron near Michigan. All three of these objects were shot down by military personnel. This does not take into account the Chinese balloon that was destroyed last week.
On Sunday, Vice President Joe Biden gave the order for a missile to be fired at an unidentified object that was flying over the Great Lakes and directly above the state of Michigan.
It was speculated that it was the same one that the government had followed over Montana the previous night and kept an eye on. When the object was being tracked above Montana, Portland-based F-15 fighter jets were reportedly put on alert and sent to investigate.
The 123rd Fighter Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard is led by Josh Hovanas, who serves as the unit’s Commander.
Hovanas shared his experience, saying, “We scrambled on the object above Montana.” “We are tasked with the responsibility of defending the Northwest, and whenever we are activated, we operate within the purview of the Northern Command.”
According to Hovanas, by the time the pilots arrived over Montana, it was getting to be late in the evening. He did not go into specifics of the reasons why Portland personnel eventually were not successful in finding the object, and he stated that he did not want to guess as to whether the object they were trying to find was the same one that was shot down over Lake Huron.
He stated that their rigorous training allows them to maintain their composure in adverse circumstances.
“We fly five days a week, typically multiple times per day, we are a pretty well trained organisation and there’s a lot of continual training that we do that gets us ready for the variety of missions that we are responsible for,” Hovanas said.
According to Hovanas, he wants the residents in the greater Portland area to be aware that they have a homegrown airforce.
“We never know what that’s going to be,” Hovanas stated, referring to the fact that they had asked them to explore some tracks of interest the previous week.
