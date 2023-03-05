Fire At A Condo In Northwest Phoenix Kills A Man And 4 Children

PHOENIX — Authorities say that two more children who were hurt in a condo fire in northwest Phoenix have died from their injuries.
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Fire Department said that Tamar Boyer, 11, and Shevach Boyer, 9, had died at a hospital. They said that 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer, who were brothers, died from their injuries after the fire, which also killed 52-year-old Shimone Boyer.
Officials said that Shimone Boyer was the father of the four people who died (three boys and one girl). He was said to be dead at the fire scene. Police in Phoenix said that three of the four kids had special needs.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been found yet, but officials say there’s no evidence that it was started on purpose. Officials from the fire department also said that there were no smoke detectors inside the condo.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
Check out more news from California Examiner below: