At a California Warehouse, 80 Firefighters Fight a Massive Blaze

Dozens of Los Angeles fire officials were dispatched to put out the inferno that overtook a one-story commercial structure late Sunday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced in a warning on its website that a major fire broke out in a derelict building in a Woodland Hills area shortly after 9 p.m.

A portion of the building’s structural integrity has begun to crumble, the LAFD reports, and the building is involved. A “defensive fire attack” is being carried out by “Firefighters using the forcible entrance to obtain access.”

Over 80 firefighters were sent in to deal with the situation, according to officials. Flames could be seen through the roof during the height of the conflagration.

The structural blaze was huge enough, according to the NWS Los Angeles, to be “detected from space,” as the NWS tweeted. An image from NASA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) depicts the heat signature of the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is yet unknown, but no one was injured, according to officials. Additionally, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson and Counter-Terrorism Division will be a part of the inquiry.

The structure fire in #WoodlandHills is large enough to be detected from space. Here is a view of the heat signature from our #GOES satellite. #LAFD Current conditions at the fire: Temperature 66, Humidity 59%, winds light. https://t.co/zvMukFKAay pic.twitter.com/a5aKwv5LNv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 4, 2022

When it comes to the safety of nearby structures, the fire department reports that none have been injured. “Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the area because of the expected disruption to local traffic. It’s going to take a while.”

The majority of the flames were extinguished in roughly 70 minutes by more than 80 firefighters, and they also prevented the flames from spreading to surrounding structures.

According to the fire service, “almost 80 firemen made good progress and doused the majority of the huge blaze” in an alert.

That’s why crews will remain in their “protective mode,” it stated. “As a result, this operation will remain operational and prolonged.”

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the company appears to be “a woodworking establishment.”

