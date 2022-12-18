First Glimpse Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Baby: In a brand-new 45-second video, Rihanna gives fans their first glance at her 7-month-old child.
In May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son, and on Saturday, the singer shared a sweet video of the youngster on TikTok. In the video, a mother is shown driving with her infant in the backseat while the child yawns, smiles, and tries to take the mother’s phone.
In the video, Rihanna can be heard saying, “You trying to get mommy’s phone.”
With a viral photo shoot in New York City at the beginning of the year, the “Lift Me Up” singer revealed she was expecting. On numerous occasions, including the front rows of prestigious fashion shows in Milan and Paris, the singer and beauty entrepreneur flaunted her growing baby belly.
Since the infant’s birth in May, admirers have only been able to watch the footage.
In an interview with Complex that was published on December 5, Rocky teased that the baby’s pictures would be “coming soon.” He claimed that becoming a parent has helped him “prioritize” and that ever since the baby entered his life, he has been “all smiles.”
“I believe that becoming a father has given me more time to do whatever I want. I have no time for anything that is not a priority, he said to the newspaper. “My newly discovered love for being a dad and a family man is the center of everything. It’s currently illuminated.
In the May issue of Vogue, Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper Rocky, posed on the cover and talked about how she and the musician “became my family,” the moment they left the “friend zone,” and how she found out she was expecting.
She stated in the cover story that was released on April 12 that “people don’t get out of the friend zone very easy with me.” Because we are both aware of the potential trouble we may give each other, it took me some time to get over how well we know one other.
During the quarantine lockdowns of 2020, the rapper “become my family,” according to Rihanna. The two musicians took a road trip from Los Angeles to New York while forgoing many of their amenities.
When Rihanna performs on stage in February for the Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, fans will get to see her even more. In September, the pop artist gave a hint about her performance by uploading a picture of a football to Instagram.
The NFL and Apple Music then verified Rihanna’s performance via their official Twitter accounts.
