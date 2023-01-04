First Image Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Ploughing Accident: In his first social media message since being injured on New Year’s Day while plowing snow, “Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner thanked supporters for their “warm thoughts.”
“Thank you all for your nice sentiments,” Renner wrote in a brief Instagram post beside a selfie showing facial bruising. I’m currently too disoriented to type. But I send you all my love.
Before the incident, Renner was reportedly clearing driveways close to his Nevada home, according to Samantha Mast, Renner’s publicist, who gave more information about the accident that put the actor in the hospital.
For his family to leave his house after they had spent the holidays together, Renner was clearing snow off a private driveway on Sunday, according to his spokeswoman. Renner was with family members when the incident happened.
In a new statement made available Tuesday night, Mast stated that Jeremy was “improving” and was awake, talking, and in good spirits. He continues to be in critical but stable condition in the ICU. The love and support being shown to him have him feeling inundated. While he recovers with his close family, the family kindly requests your ongoing good vibes.
“A Terrible Accident”
According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, during a press conference on Tuesday, officials received a 911 call on Sunday at 8:55 a.m. PT reporting a collision involving a snowcat, a vehicle used to clear snow, and a pedestrian on Mount Rose Highway.
Even though it wasn’t snowing when the accident happened, according to Balaam, Mount Rose Highway was blocked because of “extreme winter weather” and still had snow. He continued that approximately 13 to 20 abandoned cars were also present on the road and were challenging to avoid.
At 9:30 a.m. PT, the first sheriff’s department unit arrived on the scene, where Renner was receiving help from emergency medical services, according to Balaam.
When Renner was not in the driver’s seat, the snowcat began to move away; according to Balaam, Renner was struck by the vehicle. He hurt himself trying to get back into the snowcat.
At the time of the collision, Renner was using his snowcat to clear snow from around his vehicle, according to Balaam.
Authorities do not think Renner was drunk at the time of the incident, according to Balaam, who described it as “an unfortunate accident.”
Before now, a representative for Renner informed CNN that the actor had “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”
According to a source close to the actor, who is 51 years old, the actor has already undergone two surgeries to treat his wounds.
Tuesday, according to Balaam, Renner was awake and conversing with emergency personnel when they arrived at the scene.
As first responders arrived, Renner’s neighbors provided aid and towels while he was hurt; Balaam continued.
The Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that the actor was the only person involved in the accident.
At 9:37 a.m. PT, a helicopter touched down next to the highway, and at 9:56 a.m. PT, Renner was transported to a hospital in the Reno region, according to Balaam.
According to Balaam, the snowcat owned by Renner is currently being examined by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to “rule out any potential mechanical failure,” which is a typical step in an inquiry involving such severe injuries.
Yikes re the details – I hope Jeremy Renner pulls through this
He’s actually extremely successful at renovating and flipping homes which is probably why he felt he could do this himself.
I’m just glad neighbors were nearby and likely saved his life. https://t.co/JsYmdYjEQa
— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 2, 2023
Since Renner was on a private road used by his neighbors and not maintained by the county, he was permitted to drive the snowcat, according to Balaam.
He was clearing those roads for his neighbor, Balaam continued, “and he was being a terrific neighbor.”
According to Balaam, the police are not concerned about any wrongdoing.
There was snow in some areas of western Nevada at the time of the accident. According to the National Weather Service in Reno, the Reno area received 6 to 12 inches of snow between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at elevations below 5,000 feet and up to 18 inches at higher elevations.
On his verified social media accounts, Renner has already posted several images and videos of himself in snowy settings, including an Instagram video from two weeks ago in which the actor looks to be operating a snowplow.
As the actor remained hospitalized, Renner’s family issued a statement Monday evening praising hospital workers and first responders.
According to his spokesman, “Jeremy’s family would like to express their thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.” His fans’ love and support have left them incredibly moved and grateful.
Renner plays the title character in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” but he is better known for playing Hawkeye in multiple movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On Monday, Renner’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo pleaded for prayers on his behalf.
Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram stories, “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and swift recovery. “Please send him healing energy.”
