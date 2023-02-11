First Officer Involved In Nichols Arrest Is Charged With Violence In Prison

Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on January 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate while he was working at a county prison. The incident occurred at the same time as the deadly confrontation that occurred on January 7.
The assault that occurred in 2015 against the inmate was so upsetting that 34 other inmates, representing the entire cellblock, signed a letter to the director of corrections.
According to what was written in the letter, “We are genuinely requesting that this situation gets looked into before someone gets wounded extremely badly or loses their life due of some unprofessional officers.”
The warning that was given by dozens of inmates at the Shelby County correctional facility is the clearest indication that has been found to date that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols was the victim of the beating. After three days of being beaten, Nichols passed away.
Since Shelby County did not respond to a request for information regarding its investigation into the beating claims on Friday, it is unknown whether Haley was reprimanded for the attack or exonerated of the charge. On Friday, an email was sent to a police spokeswoman with the question of whether or not the agency was aware of the claims before Haley was hired.
Because there is no national database of officers who have been found guilty of misconduct and who have either resigned from their positions or been fired, it is possible for those officers to apply for jobs in other police departments and agencies.
There is a national database that keeps track of police officers who have lost their certification, which is essentially the same thing as their professional licence to work as a police officer in a given state. Because Haley’s position at the county prison did not require him to obtain a police certification, this wouldn’t have made a difference in the outcome of the case.
