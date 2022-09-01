First Sexual Assault Accusation of Ricardo Arroyo Speaks Out

For the past week, as news of the investigation into Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo’s alleged sexual assault on her when they were both high school students in 2005 has shaken the city’s political landscape, the woman who made the allegations has finally broken her silence.

The woman told The Boston Globe on Monday night that she was reluctant to discuss the incident publicly at first.

However, she felt compelled to speak up after Boston City Councilor Arroyo, 34, vehemently denied being investigated for the alleged assault and another in 2007. This was according to a report in the Globe.

She told the Globe, “It makes me sick, sick to my stomach.” I’m surprised by how many people give Trump their support without first doing their homework. Women will not feel secure phoning his office if he is appointed district attorney. No one will listen to their complaints… People won’t feel safe coming forward.

While the two investigations were taking place, Arroyo was 18 and 19. According to the Globe, he was the only possible suspect in both incidents, although he was never arrested.

He has denied any misconduct and claimed ignorance of the probes until he was contacted by the Globe last week. However, the police record from 2005 contradicts this, stating that investigators spoke with him, his mother, and his lawyer.

However, the woman involved in the 2007 lawsuit has claimed that Arroyo “never assaulted” her through her legal counsel. At first, she said that she suspected Arroyo of sexually assaulting her at a party.

Arroyo claims that an unauthorized disclosure to the media has stoked a political slander campaign.

“These are serious claims and, as I indicated before, are false,” Arroyo said in a statement to the Globe on Tuesday night.

Interim DA Kevin Hayden, who is running against him in the primary on September 6, has disputed that he or anybody in his office or campaign improperly disclosed the information.

While some of the biggest names in Massachusetts politics stuck by Arroyo after the initial Globe revelation last week, the news has generated a few skirmishes on the City Council and cost him some endorsements in the election.

Former Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who had previously stood by her endorsement of Arroyo, withdrew it on Wednesday after the recent Globe piece, saying that she “can no longer make a public recommendation for a candidate for this office.”

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey followed suit, withdrawing support for the candidate and citing Tuesday’s Globe report as the reason for their decision.

The 2005 victim told police she still believes her story that Arroyo, her close friend at the time, forced her to engage in oral sex, emotionally manipulated her, and threatened her.

She told the Globe she dropped the matter because it appeared that the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science had taken appropriate action in response to the complaints. For the rest of the school year, she never ran into Arroyo again.

She mentioned the word “traumatic” to the media. “Completing school and fulfilling my obligations was less of a struggle…. It was always my goal to graduate from high school and enroll in college.

The woman gave her interview to the Globe under the condition of anonymity. No names of alleged sexual assault victims are published in the paper.

According to the Globe, she said that Arroyo had been emotionally and verbally aggressive toward her. Knowing that Arroyo came from a powerful political family, she was reluctant to speak out.

The publication claims the woman stayed quiet about the assault allegations for months before Arroyo “hacked” her email and threatened her.

The Globe says that two emails given to police do not include a sender’s name but are both dated November 2, 2005, the day before police filed an initial report.

One of the emails says something to the effect of “your a [expletive] undeserving of respect and hopefully you’ll die of your own accord.” If you don’t “watch ur back [expletive]” and “understand ur mine” you will not survive the school year.

On Tuesday, Arroyo denied involvement in the emails, as reported by the Globe.

He then issued a statement condemning the emails, saying, “The language in those emails are repulsive and is nothing I would ever say or have said about any individual in written communication or orally.”

According to the Globe, he also shared a statement from the police department to a records request he filed, in which the department stated that it had not located any “emails from Ricardo Arroyo” addressed to either woman.