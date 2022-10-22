First-time Gop Candidate, 25, Could Help Republicans Win Back The House

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) has known for some time that he would have a tough reelection campaign this year.

“It’s going to be a close contest no matter what. And elections in New Hampshire are typically highly close and contentious. Over the past decade or so, this district has frequently swung between the two major parties “Democratic congressman who has served for two terms in New Hampshire’s competitive First Congressional District made the comment to Fox News this week.

“This is something I approve of. In order to best serve the people they hope to represent, candidates for public office should be transparent with the voters they hope to win over “added Pappas, who has long been a target of House Republicans hoping to win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections by flipping a blue seat to red.

Karoline Leavitt, 25, is running against 42-year-old incumbent Rep. Anthony Pappas, and if she wins in November, she would make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Leavitt formerly worked in former President Donald Trump’s press office.

Leavitt has been laser-focused on handcuffing Pappas to President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because the Democrats are facing historical headwinds, including the party that wins the White House traditionally suffering major setbacks in the subsequent midterm elections, and a rough political climate fueled by record inflation, rising crime, and a border crisis.

Leavitt highlighted inflation in a Fox News interview, saying that constituents are “extremely concerned” about the issue “Experiencing it daily in their wallets, as seen by electric bills that are four times higher than they were a year ago. Every month we can really feel it.”

Leavitt attacked the policies of “Chris Pappas, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi,” claiming that “voters are feeling the very real and terrible ramifications of this administration’s program” and adding, “we literally cannot afford another two years of Chris Pappas being in office.”

At their first general election debate on Thursday, Leavitt blamed Pappas’ vote to approve more than $5.5 trillion in new spending over the past two years for the country’s “record high inflation.”

In retaliation, Pappas pointed out, “The law we recently passed, which Karoline opposes, helps families who are struggling to afford their prescriptions by lowering the cost of prescription drugs. As a result, medical treatment can be provided at a lower cost. If you’re a homeowner, it approves energy rebates and tax credits to help you save money on your energy costs.”

He also said, “We did it in a way that is entirely paid for.” The bill will reduce the deficit, as promised.

Pappas has been unrelenting in his portrayal of Leavitt as being too far to the right for a seat that is widely considered to be a national swing district.

During a Fox News interview, Pappas said, “I think Karoline Leavitt is out of step with most voters in the First Congressional District.” “People here want a Washington representative that can work across the aisle to find solutions, and we’ve proven that we can do that. They say I’m one of the more non-ideological representatives in Congress. We have accomplished this on matters relating to our nation’s veterans and small businesses, as well as with regards to investments in our nation’s infrastructure. Infrastructure legislation is one of the proposals that Karoline Leavitt is opposed to.”

His criticism of Leavitt extended to “despite Leavitt’s assurances that she wouldn’t vote for a GOP-backed federal abortion prohibition measure if she were elected, she has a track record of opposing women’s reproductive rights and is a fervent believer that Donald Trump was rigged out of the 2020 election. Most residents of New Hampshire recognize that these are extreme views and reject them.”

Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, is skeptical that this line of thinking will resonate with the district’s voters. He points to the success of Pappas’s predecessor, the long-serving Democrat Carol Shea Porter.

“When Shea-Porter first won election to Congress in 2006, everyone believed she was too far to the left to represent the district. Yes, she continued to serve as the district’s representative on and off for the next decade “Take note, Scala. “That experience taught me that a moderate or centrist candidate isn’t always necessary, especially in a swing district. In theory, both sides may benefit from a member who lies further to one extreme or the other. I believe that is happening now in the First District.”