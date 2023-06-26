Five Bank Of America Branches In California Will Be Permanently Closed

A weekly bulletin from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of the United States reports that Bank of America locations are closing around the nation, including five in California.
The following California Bank of America branch locations will close in July, according to the OCC through EN.AS.com:
- Los Angeles, California
- Chino Hills, California
These places will close their doors in August:
- Rialto, California
- Costa Mesa, California
In September, a final California location is scheduled to close:
- San Marcos, California
According to researchers, the popularity of digital banking, which includes electronic payments and direct deposits, is the main cause of the recent wave of bank closures in the United States.
