Five Bank Of America Branches In California Will Be Permanently Closed

Daily news / By /

A weekly bulletin from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of the United States reports that Bank of America locations are closing around the nation, including five in California.

The following California Bank of America branch locations will close in July, according to the OCC through EN.AS.com:

  • Los Angeles, California
  • Chino Hills, California

These places will close their doors in August:

  • Rialto, California
  • Costa Mesa, California

In September, a final California location is scheduled to close:

  • San Marcos, California

According to researchers, the popularity of digital banking, which includes electronic payments and direct deposits, is the main cause of the recent wave of bank closures in the United States.

For more such news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:

Conclusion

Stories about the shutdown of numerous Bank of America locations are developing. We will update this page if there are any important developments to these issues, such as more closings or official announcements of target dates.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top