Five People Died In An Arkansas Plane Crash While On The Way To The Scene Of A Deadly Explosion At An Ohio Firm

On their way to an Ohio metal factory explosion site on Wednesday, five employees of an environmental response consulting firm were killed in a plane accident in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to officials.
According to the company and the Federal Aviation Administration, the jet left Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport at noon on Wednesday carrying staff members of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health.
According to an email from a CTEH representative to CNN, the workers were on their way to Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport to respond to a tragic explosion at a metal business.
A twitter handle below shows the incident happening with a video tweet.
Environmental scientists headed to Ohio for the clean-up die in a plane crash …
… in Little Rock, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/pPIHVsRnhN
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 23, 2023
The twin-engine aircraft crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff close to the Little Rock airport, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board sent to CNN via email.
Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, issued a statement saying, “We are deeply grieved to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues.” We kindly ask everyone to remember the victims’ families as well as the whole CTEH staff in their prayers.
NTSB Will Investigate The Reason Of Crash
The NTSB is looking into what caused the accident. On Thursday, investigators are anticipated at the scene.
“The investigator will start documenting the scene and looking over the aircraft as soon as they arrive on the scene. Radar data, meteorological data, air traffic control communication logs, maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records will all be sought as part of the probe. The human, machine, and environment will serve as the investigation’s framework, according to a statement from the NTSB.
According to a Facebook post from the Little Rock Police Department, emergency services were notified of the collision at 12:02 pm.
According to CNN Weather, a line of storms was passing across the region at the same time. Although the National Weather Service issued a special statement calling for gusts up to 50 mph, there were no warnings issued for the storms.
Around 12:02 p.m., the airport had a gust as high as 46 mph.
According to the corporation, CTEH is a consulting organisation that offers timely services for both the public and commercial sectors. These services include environmental data collection and management, incident management, industrial hygiene, safety, toxicology, and human health consulting.
Must Check:
- Florida News Crew Was Shot While Covering A Shooting Near Orlando, Two People Were Killed, Including A Nine-year-old Boy
- Cherokee County Man Died In A Cooking-related Fire
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.