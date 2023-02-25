Five People On Board Die In A Medical Services Plane Crash In Western Nevada

Friday night, a medical services plane carrying five people crashed in western Nevada, killing all five persons on board, according to authorities.
According to Care Flight, a service offered by REMSA Health, the plane’s crash in Stagecoach, Nevada, claimed the lives of the flight’s pilot, nurse, paramedic, patient, and patient’s family member.
The charity posted a statement on Facebook saying, “We are heartbroken to report that we have now gotten confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five passengers on board survived.” “We have started alerting their family members,” said the statement.
Central Lyon Fire Department Are Looking Into The Reason Of Collision
According to Care Flight, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Lyon Fire Department, and the National Transportation Safety Board are working together to identify the cause of the collision.
According to CNN, Around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Lyon County, which includes Stagecoach, received numerous reports reporting what might have been an aeroplane crash. Around 11:15 p.m., first responders from Lyon and Douglas counties arrived and discovered the aircraft.
The county sheriff’s office is looking into the collision.
All flights within the firm are currently on a “passive stand down,” according to REMSA Health, which added that it would coordinate with internal operations to decide when services would resume.
Around 25 miles to the southeast of Reno is Stagecoach.
