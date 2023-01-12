Five Policemen Have Been Sacked As A Sex Scandal Immerses The Tennessee Police Force

On Tuesday, a police department in Tennessee was reportedly in disarray as a result of allegations that at least five of the department’s male officers had sexual relations with a female officer both on and off the job.
According to Mayor Jason Cole of the Nashville suburb of La Vergne, during the course of the investigation into the charges made against the 60-person police department, five officers have been terminated from their positions and three more have been suspended without pay.
“This situation is unacceptable, and as soon as it was brought to our notice, it was promptly investigated, and action was taken upon the persons involved,” Cole said in a statement. “[T]his issue was immediately investigated, and action was taken upon the individuals involved.” Regaining the confidence of the general people will head our list of important priorities moving forward.
The statements of the La Vergne police officers were included in an internal report regarding the inquiry conducted by the department that was obtained by the Nashville affiliate of NBC, WSMV. The officers discussed showing each other cellphone images of their genitals, having sexual encounters while on duty at the police station, and attending parties with themes similar to “Girls Gone Wild.”
Burrel “Chip” Davis, the Chief of Police, was quoted as saying that “the actions of a handful do not represent the department as a whole.”
In spite of the dismissals and suspensions, Davis asserted that “we have sufficient people to cover all of our patrol shifts.” Counselors have been sent in, according to what he stated, so they can “assist our police deal through these conditions.”
According to statements made by city officials, Maegan Hall, the female cop who was at the center of the issue, has been terminated. In addition, Sergeants Lewis Powell and Henry Ty McGowan, Detective Seneca Shields, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez were terminated from their positions.
