Five Women Have Filed A Lawsuit Against Texas Over The State’s Abortion Ban

The State of Texas was sued on Monday by five women who claim they were denied abortions despite serious risks to their lives or the lives of their unborn children. This lawsuit is reportedly the first by pregnant women themselves to challenge the nationwide restrictions on abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
On Tuesday, the two clearly pregnant ladies will share their experiences on the steps of the Texas Capitol. Their frequently terrifying experiences will provide a human face to the “catastrophic consequences” to women that their 91-page complaint claims have occurred since the court’s judgement in June, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years.
Their stories may strike a chord with the public, which typically favours legalised abortion and does so largely when a pregnancy puts the woman’s life in risk. The lawsuit—which is supported by the Center for Reproductive Rights—comes as the nation deals with the effects of the Roe decision, with abortion being outlawed in at least 13 states.
Texas allows exceptions, like the majority of states that have bans, when a doctor determines there is a risk of “substantial” harm to the mother, in cases of rape or incest, or if the foetus has a fatal diagnosis.
Yet, doctors are reluctant to perform abortions even when the legislation would appear to permit them due to the threat of 99-year prison terms, $100,000 penalties, and the loss of medical licences.
In the lawsuit, it is demanded of the court that it uphold the right of doctors to create exceptions and define the circumstances.
Yet, it might have more influence by influencing public perceptions of abortion. Similar lawsuits over exceptions, which brought the public’s attention to accounts of women who were denied abortions despite medical risks, fueled the movement for legalised abortion in South America and in Ireland, which has a strong Catholic population.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit defy preconceived notions about who gets abortions and for what reasons. The women, who were married and some of whom had already given birth, were overjoyed to learn they were pregnant, only to learn that their foetuses had no chance of survival because two lacked skulls and two others threatened the lives of their twins.
The women were informed they could not have abortions despite the fact that carrying those foetuses put them at risk of haemorrhaging or a life-threatening infection, the lawsuit claims. Other medical professionals declined to even bring up the possibility or send patient records to a different provider.
Fearing that their relatives and neighbours could denounce them to the state’s authorities, the women found themselves sneakily crossing state boundaries to receive medical care outside of Texas. The women sometimes got sick enough to require hospitalisation.
One of the plaintiffs, Amanda Zurawski, was twice diagnosed with sepsis after being informed she wasn’t yet sick enough for an abortion. As a result of the scar tissue she developed after both infections, one of her fallopian tubes is now permanently closed.
Ms. Zurawski, 35, said, “You don’t imagine you’re someone who’s going to require an abortion, let alone an abortion to save my life. No of where they stand on the political spectrum, if someone reads my narrative, very few people would agree that it is in any way pro-life.
Anti-abortion organisations contend that limits on abortion do not impair women’s health, that doctors can perform life-saving procedures without performing abortions, and that only “elective” abortions, or those meant to end an undesirable pregnancy, are prohibited by the legislation.
They contend that this is distinct from how a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy is managed, which are frequently permitted under the exceptions to state abortion prohibitions.
