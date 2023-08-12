Five Women in Los Angeles and West Hollywood Say a Man Gave Them Drugs and S*xually Assaulted Them

A 37-year-old man was detained this week in Los Angeles and West Hollywood on suspicion of drugging and s*xually abusing five women, according to police.
According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, “Cosmo,” aka Andrey Thanh Nguyen, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of rape while under the influence of drugs, three counts of s*xual penetration while under the influence of anesthesia or a controlled substance, and one count each of forcible rape, oral copulation while under the influence of anesthesia or a controlled substance, and selling a controlled substance.
On Thursday, he entered a not guilty plea. According to the sheriff’s office, he was still in detention on Friday with bail set at $1.23 million. The district attorney’s office said the accusations involve women aged 18 to 21, and that the alleged crimes occurred this year and in 2021.
“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.
“My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent s*xual assault, support survivors and hold abusers accountable.” The special victims bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (562) 946-7960 if anyone has any new information.
