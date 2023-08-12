Five Women in Los Angeles and West Hollywood Say a Man Gave Them Drugs and S*xually Assaulted Them

Daily news / By /

A 37-year-old man was detained this week in Los Angeles and West Hollywood on suspicion of drugging and s*xually abusing five women, according to police.

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, “Cosmo,” aka Andrey Thanh Nguyen, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of rape while under the influence of drugs, three counts of s*xual penetration while under the influence of anesthesia or a controlled substance, and one count each of forcible rape, oral copulation while under the influence of anesthesia or a controlled substance, and selling a controlled substance.

The tweet below verifies the news:

On Thursday, he entered a not guilty plea. According to the sheriff’s office, he was still in detention on Friday with bail set at $1.23 million. The district attorney’s office said the accusations involve women aged 18 to 21, and that the alleged crimes occurred this year and in 2021.

“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.

“My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent s*xual assault, support survivors and hold abusers accountable.” The special victims bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (562) 946-7960 if anyone has any new information.

If you want to know about breaking news in California as it happens, you should add the California Examiner to your bookmarks.

If you want to stay on top of everything happening in California, read the California Examiner:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top