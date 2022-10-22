Five-year Sentence For Man Who Brought Loaded Firearms To Capitol On Jan. 6

Mark A. Mazza drove the roughly 590 miles from Shelbyville, Indiana to Washington, DC in preparation for a rally on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. He brought along a.45-caliber revolver stocked with both shot shells and hollow-point bullets, as well as a.40-caliber counterpart.

As Mazza put it, “all I heard about in Indiana is D.C. is the murder capitol.”

According to court filings and videos, he brought two loaded pistols with him from President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” event at the Ellipse to a battle with police outside the Capitol. While fighting Capitol police on the west side, he was knocked to the ground and received the Taurus “Judge” astrological sign. Reports indicate that his 45-caliber firearm fell out of his pants.

Mazza continued on without stopping to grab his item, and he was among the first to charge the police in the Lower West Terrace tunnel. As can be seen in the videos, he led the “heave-ho” assault at the door that partially crushed one police and stole a baton from another before shattering the officer’s hand with it. Video footage shows that he then rallied additional rioters to help with the sustained assault on the Capitol building.

Two months later, Mazza told investigators from the Capitol Police that he was a patriot who was unhappy about the situation of the country and that he “may go down as a hero.” If the police returned to arrest him, he urged them, “throw me in a fed… ” I’m okay with three squares and a clean bed and if someone else pays for my healthcare.

The 57-year-old Mazza finally got his desire and was locked up in a fed. For assaulting police with a dangerous weapon and carrying an unlicensed firearm in the District, a federal judge sentenced him to five years in prison on Friday. Mazza is the fifth to plead guilty out of the seven people charged with carrying guns at or near the Capitol on January 6.

Since he was still dangerous, prosecutors argued for a six and a half year sentence after he brutally attacked a neighborhood youngster the year before.

According to court documents, as Mazza was waiting to be detained, he struck a 12-year-old who had made insulting remarks about the Trump flag flying outside of Mazza’s home. According to the prosecution, Mazza called the boy an n-word and claimed that Trump “kills” people like him. According to the police report from Shelbyville, Mazza shoved the youngster to the ground by his neck and then held him there. Mazza had just been convicted of minor assault and fined before he was arrested on federal charges related to the attack on the Capitol.

Mark A. Mazza, a resident of Shelbyville, Indiana, is seen here with a police baton he stole from an officer in Washington, DC. After months had passed, when police finally captured Mazza, they discovered the baton at his home. (The District of Columbia Federal Court)

On January 6, 2021, Mazza is seen leading other rioters into an attack on police from the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace of the United States Capitol. (The District of Columbia Federal Court)

When Mazza got back to Shelbyville on the 8th of January, he reported that someone had stolen his Taurus Judge from his car while he was at an Ohio casino. After months of Mazza’s lies, police came to question him in March 2021 and he finally admitted that he had lied about the assault on January 6th.

Arrests and trials are increasing as evidence of gun use in the January 6 crowd grows.

Mazza informed the Capitol Police, “Didn’t swing, didn’t do nothing.” When asked if there was anything else he wanted to say, Mazza responded, “Never did get to talk to Nancy,” alluding to Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House (D-Calif.). I really expected to get along with Nan… If I had, you wouldn’t be here for this other purpose, therefore I’m glad I didn’t.

Mazza admitted to having a.40 caliber gun at the Capitol on January 6 when police searched his home in November. The rifle was found in a floor safe. In addition to the stolen police baton with the serial number wiped off, investigators also found over a thousand rounds of ammunition in Mazza’s home.

Roger K. Baugh, another passenger in Mazza’s car from Shelbyville, pled guilty to felony civil disorder on Friday and will be sentenced in January.

Mazza’s felony conviction made him the 48th rioter to go to prison. According to a database maintained by The Washington Post, the typical prison term for felonies committed on January 6 is just under three years. According to a recent press statement from the Justice Department, almost 270 of the 880 rioters charged so far face charges of attacking police officers.

Although the Secret Service used metal detectors to scan attendees at Trump’s Jan. 6 speech at the Ellipse, it is unclear whether Mazza, who was armed with two firearms, really entered the venue. According to court documents, around 2:30 p.m., rioters attacked Capitol Police officers who were trying to maintain order at barriers on the West Terrace. When a sergeant hit a suspect with his baton, the suspect fell to the ground, revealing a Taurus Judge revolver in his pants that was loaded with three.410-gauge shot shells and two.45-caliber hollow-point bullets, as described by the sergeant.