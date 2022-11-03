Florence Man Gets 20 Years For Deadly Assault

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that they had successfully prosecuted a man from Florence, Kentucky, and sentenced him to 20 years in jail for the murder of his neighbor and the burglary of his house.

In February of 2021, authorities reported that 43-year-old David Gregory had been discovered in front of a house on the 10000 block of Bruce Drive. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, he suffered blunt force damage to the head, which ultimately led to his death.

At the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said that Alden had confessed to investigators that he had kneed Gregory in the head and struck him in the face.

As reported by authorities, the incident took place in a home on Greenlawn Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alden removed Gregory from the house and drove him to his property on Bruce Drive, where Gregory was left laying motionless in the front yard.

In December of 2020, Boone County authorities reportedly detained Alden at his Greenlawn Avenue trailer.

Deputies claimed he smashed their rear door off its hinges and forced his way into their home while ranting and making threats to hurt them.

Court documents reveal that Alden paid his bail for the event little over a week after his detention.