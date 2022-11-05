Florida Bar Investigates Nikolas Cruz Lawyer After She Laughed And Flipped Off Cameras

A public defender in Broward County who just defended Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is currently the subject of a probe by the Florida Bar.

On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Cruz a life sentence for the murder of 17 individuals on February 14, 2018, including 14 students and three faculty members, and the attempted murder of 17 more.

Assistant public defense Tamara Curtis scratched her cheek in a very obvious middle-finger gesture as cameras adjusted their angles and magnification settings during a court appearance on July 12.

She shared a joke with the shooter, who admitted to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre that killed 17.

The Florida Bar acknowledged to Fox News Digital on Friday that it is conducting an inquiry, but did not provide any other specifics about the nature of the investigation or whether or not the incident in question was part of that probe.

According to Jennifer Krell Davis, director of communications for the Florida Bar, neither the complainant nor any supporting documents are released to the public during an investigation.

Several parents expressed their displeasure with Cruz’s defense team’s performance during the protracted trial that began on July 18 and ended on Wednesday during sentencing.

The father of one of the victims, Fred Guttenberg, referred to Curtis as a “immature punk child”

He told reporters after Wednesday’s hearing, “I will never, ever forgive that moment, but that’s who they were. I saw Tamara Curtis take her middle finger and rub it up and down her cheek when she lost an argument in the courtroom and then just start laughing with the killer over it like an immature punk child.”

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, Scott Beigel, 35, Martin Duque, 14, Nicholas Dworet, 17, Aaron Feis, 37, Jaime Guttenberg, 14, Chris Hixon, 49, Luke Hoyer, 15, Cara Loughran, 14, Gina Montalto, 14, Joaquin Oliver, 17, Alaina Petty, 14, Meadow Pollack, 18, Helena Ramsay, 17, Alex Schachter, 14, Carmen Schentrup, 16, and Peter Wang, 15 were